Revamp of Leicester's 'most confusing junction' complete

A £10.4m redevelopment of Leicester's "most confusing junction" has been completed.

The scheme for the city's Fiveways interchange, which led to a year of road closures, included resurfacing the roads and is designed to make it safer to use.

It was part of a wider set of roadworks in north-west Leicester.

Martin Fletcher, city council director of highways, said the Fiveways work was "the final piece of that jigsaw".

The work to the junction linking Blackbird Road, Woodgate, Fosse Road North, Groby Road and Buckminster Road was finished in August.

The final phase of work in Woodgate and Northgate Street followed this and has now been completed.

A number of rolling road closures were put in place over the final 16 weeks of roadworks.

The city council said the project was funded by the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership and the government's Transforming Cities fund.

Fiveways and its connecting roads link to other busy city roads that have recently undergone improvements including Anstey Lane, Abbey Park Road and the A6.

City mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said: "For many years, Fiveways had been one of the most confusing junctions in the city.

"It was complicated for motorists, a daunting proposition for cyclists and a pinch point causing delays for local bus services.

"This major investment has simplified the junction for drivers, made it much safer for pedestrians and cyclists and will allow buses to move more quickly along this route, as well as making the area a more attractive place for residents."

The city council is now consulting on designs for new artwork to decorate hoardings opposite Woodgate Resource Centre, created by local street art specialists Graffwerk.

