Revealed: Disgraced osteopath caught spying on students has 1995 conviction for upskirting on Tube

A celebrity osteopath caught spying on female university students as they got undressed has a conviction from 30 years ago for upskirting on the Tube, it can be revealed.

Torben Hersborg, 63, is currently behind bars and awaiting sentence after he was caught just before Christmas last year taking covert pictures and videos of young women at their halls of residence in north London.

The qualified osteopath, who has a string of star clients including tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki and actress Anna Friel, was in possession of a camera and a telescope when he was arrested on December 21, and chillingly he had laid out black bin liners on the back seat of his car when he was arrested.

Hersborg faces a prison term for three counts of voyeurism, but his sentencing hearing was delayed last month to give police extra time to interrogate his electronic devices and consider if further charges should be brought.

It can now be revealed that Hersborg was able to build his successful professional practice over the last three decades despite a 1995 conviction for indecency.

Inspired by watching pornography on TV, Hersborg took out camcorder hidden in a plastic bag to film women as they used the escalator on the London Underground system.

News reports of his court hearing record that Hersborg was arrested at Leicester Square station on July 2, 1995, and told police he ”did not see anything wrong” with his activities.

He had reportedly toured Tube stations and Camden market in north London while armed with the camcorder, and a prosecutor said of his arrest: ”He was standing at the bottom of the stairs but made no attempt to go up them.

”He was holding a purple plastic bag containing a rectangular box, and he was paying particular attention to women going up the escalator.”

Hersborg’s video camera was still recording when he was stopped by police, and he admitted taking films of women up their skirts.

Torben Hersborg was convicted of upskirting at Marlborough Street Magistrates Court (PA)

His lawyer also told the court Hersborg was then facing a professional suspension, and he did it ”simply for illicit thrills”.

The osteopath was given a £500 fine and ordered to surrender the camcorder and films.

Hersborg, a childhood friend of actor Mads Mikkelsen, is the director of the Central London Osteopathy and Sports Clinic in Old Street, central London.

He has worked with Italian Serie A football team Brescia and the Danish Tennis Federation, and boasts on Instagram that his practice is “trusted by Olympic champions”.

His social media feed includes a video of a treatment session with Strictly Come Dancing contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth, as well as pictures posing with DJ Fearne Cotton, Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance, Olympic sprinter Yohan Blake, and musicians Ronnie Wood and Beverley Knight.

News of his arrest was broken by The Standard just before Christmas last year, when Hersborg had been tied to three incidents of voyeurism around north London university residences that month.

“He was outside university halls of residence, spying on female students, filming and recording them”, a prosecuting lawyer said.

Hersborg was identified thanks to the distinctive car he drives that was seen lurking around the area on three separate nights.

Detectives then uncovered 60 videos of women shot over the course of four years, raising suspicions the charges he has admitted are just the “tip of the iceberg”, Highbury Corner magistrates court heard.

Hersborg, a Danish national who is married with a grown-up daughter, moved to the UK in 1984, and lives in Peartree Lane in Wapping, east London.

Torben Hersborg appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

In January this year, his professional regulator, the General Osteopathic Council, issued a statement saying Hersborg is now facing fitness to practice proceedings.

A two-month interim suspension order has been imposed, and the statement said: ”We require all osteopaths to meet the Osteopathic Practice Standards which sets standards around knowledge, skills and behaviours for osteopaths and requires osteopaths to practise safely. If a concern is raised that calls this into question, we can investigate this and take action where necessary to protect patients and the public.”

The General Osteopathic Council was created in 1997, two years after Hersborg’s upskirting conviction. The regulator said the offence would have been known about at the time Hersborg applied to join the professional register.

”At that time the decision was taken that he was fit to join the Register and therefore fit to practise”, a spokesperson said.

”An osteopath’s historic files are not reviewed in normal circumstances but, in this case, we were notified of the court case against Torben Hersborg by police at the end of 2024 and this incident came to our attention at that time.”

The regulator added that its processes have been strengthen over the years, and anyone joining the register now goes through an ”enhanced check” where criminal cautions and convictions are assessed.

”If we were not satisfied as to the applicant’s character, we would reject their application to become an osteopath”, the spokesperson added.

Hersborg has been remanded in custody until sentencing which is scheduled for February 27.