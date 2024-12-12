Revealed: The highest earners in the new European Parliament
Just-published research details EU lawmakers who take money from farmers’ lobbies and the car sector — while being active in the same areas of policy.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.
Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an
The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga
The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.
Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens as it said tensions with the US are "teetering on the verge of rupture". Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, urged citizens on Wednesday to "refrain from trips to the US, Canada and with a few exceptions EU countries" over the Christmas period. "In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Ms Zakharova said.
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
The former Trump White House communications director resigned in 2020 but vowed Monday to celebrate him on "The View" if he kept one particular promise.
The New York attorney general’s office told Trump’s lawyers there was “no basis” for the president-elect to evade paying the massive civil fine.
President-elect Donald Trump is planning a blizzard of more than 25 executive orders and directives on his first day in office on Jan. 20 as he seeks to dramatically reshape U.S. government policy on issues from immigration to energy. Two sources familiar with the effort said Trump has told his team he wants to make a "big splash" with the Day One orders, looking to exert his executive power with greater scale and speed than he did during his first term. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first day in office in 2021, many of which were aimed at rolling back Trump's policies.
“Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.
Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.
President-elect Trump and those in his circle may have some ground to make up compared to former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci when it comes to earning trust related to medical information, according to a new survey. The latest poll from Axios/Ipsos American Health Index shows that 45 percent of Americans say they either…
The firebrand former Florida lawmaker is reportedly pivoting from politics with the move, following his withdrawn nomination as Donald Trump’s attorney general.
The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.
The Russian leader is suddenly very much in favour of "adherence to international law".
Anyone watching the news following the presidential election has like heard one word associated with President-elect Donald Trump more than any other: tariffs. Tariffs are taxes levied upon foreign goods imported to America from other countries, and throughout his campaign to retake the White House, and even more so after his win, Trump has promised to impose heavy tariffs on the outside world.
Republicans and Democrats sound off on Susan Valdes flip.
The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata
“That'll be the end of that relationship," joked the late-night host.