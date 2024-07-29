Revealed: the impact of New Zealand’s changes to policies affecting Māori

Analysis by the Guardian has revealed for the first time the effect of legislative and policy changes that experts say will adversely impact Māori across New Zealand, and may deepen existing inequalities.

The coalition, voted into power last year, is led by the rightwing National party in partnership with minor parties Act and NZ First. The Guardian examined six key policy areas in the coalition agreements to determine the direct and indirect impact of policy changes on Māori communities.

The analysis is the first of its kind to explain how the proposed changes in health, treaty and language, justice, social and housing, environment and education will affect Māori. The interactive below sets out why the government is pursuing the changes and provides analysis from a range of independent experts and academics on the impact of the policy shifts.

Māori make up about 20% of the New Zealand population. The rationale behind many of the government’s proposals is to end “race-based” policies, tackle crime and reduce bureaucracy. The coalition has said it is committed to improving outcomes for Māori and all New Zealanders.

But experts say the changes will have a disproportionate and negative impact on Indigenous communities, describing some tougher laws as “retrograde” and the proposed review of the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand’s founding document, as the “worst assault on Māori” in decades.

