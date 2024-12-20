Revealed: How much money each council in London will get to fix potholes

Local authorities in London have been given nearly £24.5million to spend fixing potholes.

The money is part of a £500m increase in Government spending on repairing roads – taking its overall investment across England to almost £1.6bn.

In the capital, the boroughs to receive the biggest payments are all in outer London: Bromley gets £1,479,000, Croydon £1,241,000, Barnet £1,198,000, Hillingdon £1,152,000, Havering £1,082,000 and Enfield £1,007,000.

In addition, Transport for London – which is responsible for the main road network of Red Routes – will get £967,000.

But Kensington and Chelsea only gets £328,000 while the City of London receives £70,000 – enough to fix 1,000 potholes.

Revealed: How much each London borough will receive next year to spend on repairing potholes (DfT)

According to Government figures, London local authorities have received less than five per cent of the cash available – despite the capital having 15 per cent of the country’s residents.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, speaking on LBC radio on Friday, said it cost an average of £70 to fix a pothole.

She said the money could also be spent on councils proactively resurfacing roads or repairing bridges, flyovers and road drainage systems.

A quarter of the cash will be withheld from councils until the DfT is satisfied the money is being used as intended by the Government.

The extra cash – for 2025/26 - was first announced in the Budget in October.

It is not known how many potholes there are in roads across the country.

However, the cost of bringing local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £16.3 billion.

Ms Alexander expressed confidence that the "really significant investment" will result in drivers noticing an improvement in road conditions.

She told the PA news agency: "I'm confident that the public will start to see an improvement in the state of the roads.

"We've had a decade of underinvestment and a decade of decline really, so it's imperative that we take action."

Cllr Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association and the leader of Westminster council, said: "This extra £500 million for local roads is helpful, but we would ask Government to reconsider its decision to hold back a quarter of this funding, in order to give councils the greater certainty they need.

"Councils already spend considerably more on maintaining their highways than what they receive from central government.

"Fully funding councils will enable them to far more effectively plan for and invest in preventative treatments which keep surfaces in better condition for longer and prevent potholes, which are more expensive to repair.

"Greater long-term investment is needed if we are to reduce the £16.3 billion repair backlog and next year's Spending Review provides an opportunity to give councils this funding certainty."