Revealed: Tory plan to help Trump block Chagos handover

Donald Trump’s team does not want Britain to handover the Chagos Islands, fearing that such a move would boost Chinese power in the region

Tory peers are planning to delay the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius to allow Donald Trump to block the controversial deal.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has agreed a draft treaty that would hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands after years of demands for them to be “returned”.

Opponents of the plan, including allies of the president-elect, say giving up the British overseas territory could give China greater influence in the region, threatening the security of a US airbase.

The deal between the UK and Mauritius was supported by Joe Biden’s administration, but Mr Trump’s team has since started looking for ways to scrap it.

The Telegraph can reveal that a group of Lords, led by the former Foreign Office minister Lord Bellingham, is planning to help Mr Trump by forcing the Government to hold a referendum of Chagossians in the UK on the deal before it can take effect.

Between 1967 and 1973, the British Government forcibly moved more than 1,500 Chagossians from the islands to the UK to allow for the construction of the Diego Garcia air base.

Under the draft treaty announced last month, their families would be given a limited right to move back to the islands, but hundreds have complained they were not given a say in the discussions.

Chagossians living in Britain demonstrate in Westminster asking for the right to determine the future of their islands. The proposed referendum could grant them their wish - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Lord Bellingham and other peers are planning to introduce an amendment to the treaty when it reaches the House of Lords, which would require the UK to hold a public vote.

A referendum would involve the “impossible” task of tracking down about 3,500 Chagossians in the UK, and could delay the ratification process until after Mr Trump takes office on Jan 20, giving him time to lobby Sir Keir to scrap the handover.

A B-52 bomber takes off from the US air base at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands - ALAMY

Mr Trump’s allies, including his nomination for the next White House national security adviser, have warned that the Chagos deal would threaten American interests in the Indian Ocean by giving up the territory used for the Diego Garcia base.

They have complained that China already has significant influence in the Indian Ocean, and may look to expand its Belt and Road initiative on the Chagos Islands after they have been handed over.

The Foreign Office has said that the draft treaty – which has not been made public – contains protections against Chinese encroachment on the islands.

Lord Bellingham, who held responsibility for British Overseas Territories in the Foreign Office under the Cameron administration, said that a referendum would ensure Chagossians were consulted before the treaty took effect.

“The only way actually to ensure that there has been a proper consultation is if there’s a referendum,” he said.

“It’s going to be impossible to track them down, but something like 50,000 graduates of Oxford are going to be voting on the new chancellor, and they’re spread around every corner of the globe, so it should be possible to track down Chagossians and at least advertise it.”

The amendment is expected to draw significant support from Conservative peers, which are the largest group, and from crossbenchers. If the amendment passed, the idea would be debated in the Commons. The Government has not yet laid out a timetable for bringing the treaty before Parliament.

“It’s going to be very difficult to override the Lords on this and then it’ll delay things, and I think Mr Trump will then have his say,” Lord Bellingham said. “I’m reasonably optimistic that we can turn the table on this.”