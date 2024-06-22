Revealed: Where Labour’s private school tax raid will hit hardest

Labour has pledged to charge VAT on private school fees if it wins the general election on July 4 - MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Labour’s private education tax raid will lead to a “deluge” of pupils entering state schools, with London and the south of England hit the hardest, a new analysis by the Telegraph has found.

The Labour Party has pledged to charge VAT on private school fees if it wins the general election on July 4, in a policy that has drawn fierce criticism.

Headteachers fear that this would drive up school fees, rendering private education unaffordable for many families and leading to thousands of pupils entering the state system.

In several parts of the country, state schools would run out of space completely within five years of the policy being introduced, according to The Telegraph’s calculations.

The Telegraph has assessed what this would mean at a constituency level for the number of private school pupils entering the state sector.

Areas most affected include well-heeled parts of London including the constituencies of Hampstead and Highgate, Kensington and Bayswater and the cities of London and Westminster.

Other worst-hit areas include East Surrey, Godalming and Ash, Cheltenham and Portsmouth South.

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary said: “Labour’s politics-of-envy Schools Tax will force a deluge of children out of their independent schools, and into the state schools that simply do not have the capacity to absorb them – something their own frontbench admitted to just last week.

“Headteachers across the country have sounded the alarm on the dangerous ramifications of Labour’s ideologically driven ram raid on children’s education, and yet the Labour Party is still ploughing ahead with their ill-conceived plans.

“Be in no doubt, Labour are ready and willing to tax everything – your car, your home, your pension, and even your children’s education. At the end of the day, it will be the next generation that will end up paying the price.”

Gillian Keegan warns that Labour's VAT pledge may swell state school class sizes - EDDIE MULHOLLAND/EDDIE MULHOLLAND

A forecast by Baines Cutler, an education consultancy for the Independent Schools Council, calculated that within five years of the VAT policy being introduced, 25.4 per cent of pupils at private schools would be forced to drop out owing to unaffordably high fees.

Data from the Department for Education reveals how full state primary and secondary schools in each constituency are already, and at what capacity they have available for extra pupils.

Cities of London and Westminster would be the hardest hit, with an extra 3,014 pupils forecasted to enter state schools which are already running at 78.4 per cent capacity. The additional private school pupils would push their capacity to 100.18 per cent.

Kensington and Bayswater comes second, with 2,656 private school pupils set to enter the state system, which is at 81.9 per cent capacity, pushing it up to 104.09 per cent in five years.

Hampstead and Highgate are next, with an extra 2,520 pupils forecasted to enter state schools which are already running at 91.8 per cent capacity. The additional private school pupils would push their capacity to 113.92 per cent.

Start of the academic year

Earlier this week, party insiders said their policy would not kick in until September 2025 at the earliest, after Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said it would be in her first budget.

It means that the changes would be formally introduced in parliament around the same time that children were already starting the 2024/25 academic year.

Rudi Eliott Lockhart, the chief executive of the independent schools association, said that headteachers are concerned about families being forced to pull their children out of private schools because they will no longer be able to afford the fees.

He said this is not only problematic because many state schools are already at capacity, but also because families may struggle to find a school that suits their child’s needs.

‘It’s a real shame’

Mr Lockhart said: “The point is if you are pushed out of the independent sector, you don’t get that level of choice in the state sector.

“If your child’s needs are being met really well in the independent sector, it is a real shame – it is tough on the child to go from a school that is working really well for them to one that is not as well suited to their needs.”

He said there is a range of different types of schools within the association, including religious, performing arts and bilingual, adding: “I look at the state sector and there isn’t always the capacity there for pupils to come in from the independent sector, there isn’t always the equivalent type of schools.”

Mr Lockhart urged Labour to make their policy more “nuanced” and to make exceptions for “schools with low fees, schools with special needs, for schools which are economically fragile already. At the moment, they are talking about a one-size-fits-all approach.”

A Labour Party spokesman said: “Labour will invest in delivering a brilliant state education for children in every state school by recruiting over 6,500 new teachers, funded by ending tax breaks for private schools.

“Independent schools have raised fees above inflation for well over a decade and do not have to pass Labour’s proposed change on to parents.

“The evidence shows that increases in fees have not had any impact on the number of pupils attending private schools.”