New Year revellers take a cold dip to celebrate the arrival of 2025
Nearly 4,000 people braved icy temperatures and took a cold plunge to celebrate the annual 'New Year's Dive' in Ostend, Belgium on Saturday.
Nearly 4,000 people braved icy temperatures and took a cold plunge to celebrate the annual 'New Year's Dive' in Ostend, Belgium on Saturday.
A vacant three-storey building on Mountain Avenue in Winnipeg's North End will be demolished Saturday after a fire on Friday night, which is at least the third at the same block since August of 2023.
A 60-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B., has died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve.Codiac Regional RCMP were called at about 10:48 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at a business on Mountain Road in Moncton.The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police say she died on Friday as a result of those injuries.The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the pedestr
Lawyers for two men convicted of human smuggling charges by a Minnesota jury after a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border in 2022 are asking for their clients to either be acquitted in the case or get a new trial.Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand's attorneys made those arguments in separate motions filed in United States District Court in Minnesota on Friday.Patel, an Indian national arrested in Chicago, and Shand of Florida were each fou
A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 2 death of a Saulteaux First Nation man, Saskatchewan RCMP say.Battlefords RCMP were called early Thursday morning to the First Nation, about 40 kilometres from North Battleford, after getting a call about an injured man. The found a man, who has been identified as 24-year-old Lyle Night Jr., seriously injured at a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Later that day, RCMP arrested B
MONTREAL — A man in his 50s was injured after being struck by a handgun during an overnight home invasion on Montreal's South Shore.
Thousands of civilians in a remote part of northeastern Ethiopia are being evacuated after potentially dangerous volcanic activity, officials said Friday. The evacuations come after steam eruptions have been seen since Thursday from the long-dormant volcano of Mount Dofen, raising fears of a volcanic eruption that could put many people at risk.
Montreal police found an autistic 17-year-old who had been reported missing on Saturday morning. They say he is safe and sound.EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.
Jimmy Carter 's long public goodbye began Saturday in south Georgia where the 39th U.S. president's life began more than 100 years ago.
Halton Healthcare and Conservation Halton announced in early December they were partnering with a B.C.-based foundation to offer nature prescriptions to patients for free access to the local conservation areas.They became the latest addition to the program, which has been available in other parts of Canada since 2020. But how does it work?Any licensed health-care professional in Canada can give out nature prescriptions, "from nurses to physicians to physiotherapists," according to the PaRx websi
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) clapped back a President-elect Trump after he blasted President Biden for awarding her and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) the Presidential Citizens Medal this week. “Donald, this is not the Soviet Union,” Cheney wrote Friday on social platform X. “You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us.” Cheney was…
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination for her latest look in Aspen as she rocked a bikini and cowboy hat in new photos
"When setting up my appointment, I asked about the out-of-pocket cost, and the staff looked at me like I had grown two heads. There was no cost, of course."
Baena and Plaza worked together on several projects over the years, including 'Life After Beth' (2014) and 'Spin Me Round' (2022)
"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump said of the US flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration.
Sydney Sweeney shared an IG post including pics of her lying on a jet ski in a brown string bikini plus a shot that gave a rare peep at her engagement ring.
Delaney Neal has lived by herself for two years
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a heartfelt statement following the death of Edward Pettifer
(Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueBurned-Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building
A northern Ontario man who was the victim of road rage and almost killed is reflecting on the scary incident.James Turner of New Liskeard told CBC Sudbury he hopes the man who deliberately rammed an SUV into his car on Highway 11, near Temiskaming Shores on Monday, gets the help he needs."I really sincerely hope this person is able to be a functional member of society who helps their neighbours, and loves people, and is able to recover from this situation and is a beneficial member of society,"
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.