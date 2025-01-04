New Year revellers take a cold dip to celebrate the arrival of 2025

CBC

A 60-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B., has died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve.Codiac Regional RCMP were called at about 10:48 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at a business on Mountain Road in Moncton.The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police say she died on Friday as a result of those injuries.The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the pedestr