Revellers stage a 'coup' in a Spanish town armed with flour and eggs

STORY: :: Festival-goers fight with flour and eggs in a mock coup in a Spanish town

:: Ibi, Spain

:: December 28, 2024

Residents from deadly flood-hit areas such as Catarroja were also invited to take part in the festivity.

Els Enfarinats" goes back over two centuries taking place every year on December 28 to mark the Day of the Holy Innocents.

The day kicks off with "Els Enfarinats" taking over the mayor's office and establishing absurd laws as they confront "La Oposicio" (The Opposition) with an explosion of flour and eggs.