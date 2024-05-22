Revenge arsonist pleads guilty after setting wrong house ablaze killing family of five

The burned house of the Diol family in Denver, after being set ablaze in a case of misplaced revenge - HELEN H RICHARDSON/THE DENVER POST

An arsonist out for revenge burned down a house and killed five people after using an app to track his stolen iPhone to the wrong location, a court has heard.

Kevin Bui, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder at a hearing in Colorado on Friday and faces up to 60 years in prison.

Aged 16 at the time, Bui was portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of a teenage gang who set the house ablaze in the middle of the night on Aug 5 2020.

Bui wrongly believed people who had recently robbed him lived in the Denver home after using the “Find my iPhone” app to track his stolen iPhone to the neighbourhood, according to court documents.

In what police labelled a ‘coordinated arson attack’, the fire killed five members of a Senegalese family, including two babies – Djibril Diol, 29, and Adja Diol, 23, and their 22-month-old daughter Khadija Diol along with Hassan Diol, a 25 year-old mother, and her seven-month-old daughter Hawa Beye.

Three other people escaped the home through an upstairs back window, with some suffering broken bones, according to court documents.

Investigators stand outside the burned Diol family home - THOMAS PEIPERT/AP

Bui’s accomplice Dillon Siebert, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2022 and was sentenced to a combined 10 years in a young offenders’ facility and state prison.

A third co-defendant, Gavin Seymour, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to police records, video provided by a neighbour showed three masked suspects wearing dark hoodies outside the home at 2:26am.

The footage also showed at least one suspect holding what appears to be a petrol can.

Prosecutors said the suspects entered the house and used petrol as an accelerant to set fire to the rear of the home. The trio then fled.

Kevin Bui pleaded guilty for setting fire on the Diol house - DENVER DISTRICT ATTORNEY

The Diol family - HYOUNG CHANG/THE DENVER POST

Police documents showed detectives later obtained a search warrant after asking Google who had searched the burnt-out home’s address prior to the fire and eventually identified Bui, Siebert and Seymour as suspects.

Detectives reviewed conversations between the trio on social media including one on July 15 2020, when Bui told his friends he was robbed and another where he wrote: “They gonna get theirs.”

According to police documents, Bui sent Seymour a Snapchat message on Aug 1 2020: “#possiblyruinourfuturesandburnhishousedown.”

Following his death, the University of Colorado, where Mr Diol had obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, paid tribute to its former student.

“Djibril Diol immigrated to the United States from Senegal to pursue college studies, he was recognised as an outstanding graduate,” the university said in a statement.

“He had dreamed of one day using his engineering knowledge to improve infrastructure in rural Senegal.”

Bui will be sentenced at Denver County District Court on July 2.