New reverse osmosis plant set to open in Stuart

CBC

A lobster processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick has been fined more than $365,000 and banned from hiring temporary foreign workers for two years. LeBreton Fisheries in Grand-Anse, on the Acadian Peninsula, was previously fined $30,000 for failing to provide a work environment free of harassment and reprisal.In a decision made in April, Immigration Canada found that the employer violated the same rule again and four new ones.It found that pay or working conditions did not match the worke