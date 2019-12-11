SEA GAMES ROUND UP: Singapore shines in new sports, but old bugbears linger

SINGAPORE — Singapore athletes concluded the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines on Wednesday (11 December) with 53 golds, 46 silvers and 68 bronzes after 15 days of competition.

While the gold-medal tally fell short of its 57-gold showing at the 2017 Games – the Republic’s best away performance – it was nonetheless a respectable outing that placed Singapore right in the middle of the medal table among the 11 participating nations.

This was also the third consecutive Games where Singapore won more than 50 gold medals, as the athletes surpassed the 900-gold all-time mark and set 15 Games records along the way.

Of course, amid the medal haul, there were dominant victories, unexpected successes and lacklustre showings. Yahoo News Singapore looks at the most significant Singapore takeaways from the Games:

Swimmers spread the wealth around

Swimming continues to be Singapore’s gold mine at the SEA Games, with the swimmers matching their best-ever showing in 2015 with 23 golds. Coupled with 15 Games records, nine national records and 26 personal-best timings set during the competition, it was a very good tournament for the swimmers.

There were also encouraging developments: the 23 golds were won by 12 different swimmers, compared to six in 2015. While Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen and Quah Ting Wen continue to bring in the golds, there were new young winners – Jonathan Tan (men’s 50m frestyle), Darren Chua (men’s 100m, 200m free), Gan Ching Hwee (women’s 800m free), Christy Chue (women’s 200m breaststroke) and Elena Pedersen (women’s 50m backstroke) – that could herald a new generation of winners in the pool.

Joseph Schooling needs a major push

While the swimmers maintained their dominance at the SEA Games, the biggest star among them, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, is enduring an annus horribilis by his lofty standards.

It is always jarring to see him underperform at the SEA Games, and he lost not once, but twice to compatriots Teong Tzen Wei and Darren Chua. And even when he won his lone individual gold in his pet event, the 100m butterfly, it was by the skin of his teeth – or rather the tip of his fingers – against Quah Zheng Wen.

With about nine months to go before he defends his Olympic 100m fly gold in Tokyo, tongues are wagging on social media about Schooling’s prolonged 2019 slump as well as – unfairly – his stocky physique. Yet, it would be foolish to count him out of contention, as he has shown a single-mindedness to prove people wrong throughout his career.

Undoubtedly, he still needs a big push to end his poor form, and the next nine months will be the biggest challenge of his extraordinary career.

Softball’s extraordinary triumph

Of all the 53 golds won by Singapore, arguably the most unexpected triumph came in the men’s softball competition. While the team have progress steadily over the past decade, few predicted they could overcome the dominant Philippines, who have won all but one of the 10 previous golds.

But they didn’t just win: they did it in style with a 6-1 battering of the shellshocked hosts. As the team celebrated deliriously at their monumental achievement, consider this: they were forced to relocate to a temporary location last year, as their long-time Kallang location was earmarked for development of new sports facilities.

The Singapore men's softball team excelled in winning a surprise gold at the SEA Games. (PHOTO: Reuters/Jeremy Lee) More

That they made the best of their inconvenient situation is testament to their will to succeed against all odds. Hopefully, softball will be able to further solidify its talent base, and maybe secure a permanent home with proper facilities soon.

Minor sports have their day

Besides softball, Singapore’s medal winners are increasingly diversifying in terms of the sports which they compete in. And with the Philippines scheduling 56 sports in this year’s Games programme, it allowed athletes from more obscure sports to contribute to the sizeable medal haul.