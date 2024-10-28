Review: Zoetic Stage’s ‘The Pillowman’ shockingly good

Remember sitting around a campfire listening to ghost stories? For me, it was the pitch black of the forest of the Pocono mountains, each storyteller trying to top the one before them with a yarn even more horrific. Zoetic Stage’s season opener provokes a similar feeling with its in-the-round production of British playwright Martin McDonagh’s “The Pillowman” running through Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Carnival Studio in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami.

Director Stuart Meltzer leads a first-rate South Florida cast of four main players in the dark horror comedy that follows in the genre’s footsteps of previous Zoetic offerings, “Frankenstein” in 2021 and “Dracula” in 2018. “The Pillowman” is a harder pill to swallow but once the medicine goes down, the play and the production is so shockingly good it’s worth every spine-tingling, devil-may-care unbridled moment. It may not be to everyone’s taste but for those willing to get out of their theater comfort zone, it’s worth the ride.

Michael McKeever, Ryan Didato, and Gabriell Salgado in a scene from Zoetic Stage’s “The Pillowman.”

The playwright, whose “The Pillowman” was nominated for a Tony Award when it was produced on Broadway in 2005 and winner of Best New Play in London’s 2004 Olivier Awards, takes gleeful pleasure in goading his audience with ghastly stories. There’s the tale of “The Little Jesus,” for instance, which describes the torment of a child forced by sadistic foster parents because of her love for Jesus to wear a crown of thorns and carry a heavy cross until her legs break. There’s the yarn of “The Pillowman,” about a mythical pillowy creature who visits children a la the Tooth Fairy but there’s no comparison to the pixie. The pillowman convinces children to kill themselves, to get life over with early instead of ending up with the same fate later after they’ll be forced to lead dreadful unhappy adult lives.

In the play, the stories are mostly told by the person who has concocted them — a writer named Katurian K. Katurian (“My parents were funny,” he says, referring to his repeated name; we find out later his parents were also cruel), many of them unpublished except for one in a newspaper called The Libertad, despised by officials of the totalitarian state. The writer, played sincerely and deftly by Ryan Didato, has been brought in for questioning by police about the recent maiming and murder of children, many committed in an eerily similar style to Katurian’s twisted tales.

Ryan Didato as Katurian gets grilled by Gabriell Salgado as Ariel in Zoetic Stage’s “The Pillowman” at the Arsht Center through Nov. 10.

Is he under arrest because he’s offended the government or are they tying him to the crimes? “It isn’t a crime to write a story,” he tells the police.

Setting the dark action on a stark white circular stage with set design by B.J. Duncan and Rebecca Montero’s mood-inducing lighting, Meltzer captures the same juxtaposition that McDonagh achieves – a brilliant balance of disturbing stories with wry humor. In fact, Zoetic’s director instructs the audience before the play starts that there will be dialogue that will compel laughter and laugh you should – and will.

Two comically cruel cops, lead detective Tupolski (played by Michael McKeever) and his No. 2 Ariel (played by Gabriell Salgado, whose first professional role was as the creature in Zoetic’s “Frankenstein”) have brought the writer in for questioning.

Seth Trucks as Michal in Zoetic Stage’s “The Pillowman.”

There’s also Katurian’s mentally challenged brother Michal (a captivating performance by Seth Trucks), who is being held in another room. Michal loves his brother’s stories, growing up listening to them and, as an adult, still can’t get enough of them. We learn through the plot that dastardly deeds by the boys’ parents are what have caused Michel’s handicap and inspired Katurian’s stories.

At the core of the drama, as well, are how far will you go to protect your art. Katurian, at one point, confesses to murders and tells the police he will endure execution as long as his stories are preserved. The stories are his children, his babies, and he doesn’t want them to suffer the same cruel fate that the Pillowman” has instilled in others.

“It’s not about being dead,” he says, “it’s about what you leave behind.”

Michael McKeever plays good cop Tupolski. McKeever also created the projection illustrations for “The Pillowman” at Zoetic Stage.

McDonagh, who may be more known to mainstream audiences for his 2022 film “The Banshees of Inisherin” starring Colin Farrell, evokes shades of Tom Stoppard with his brilliance in tragicomedy both in complex dialogue and wit and humor.

Both Meltzer and his cast adeptly handle the task, the actors playing off each other and Meltzer using his in-the-round staging to add tension.

Gabriell Salgado plays cruel cop Ariel who has his own haunting past in “The Pillowman” at Zoetic Stage.

Scenes between Katurian (Didato) and his brother, Michal (Trucks) are some of the most rewarding – the two actors convincingly revealing what has bound them to each other. Trucks brings originality to the role, where someone of lesser skill could have reverted to a send up of “Rain Man.”

Didato as the tortured writer brings a honest naivete to a demanding role – he’s given long monologues and, in another memorable scene, Meltzer has Katurian relaying one of his stories as he moves from one to the other of three circular landings effectively engaging the audience seated on four sides.

McKeever and Salgado play cat and mouse effectively as good cop and bad cop, although both are equally sinister. McKeever the older wiser sage to Salgado’s impulsive and sadistic younger apprentice – they excel at showing the struggle of the power play.

Ryan Didato as Katurian with the backdrop of Michael McKeever’s projected illustrations in Zoetic Stage’s “The Pillowman.”

The playwright in his script offers a blank slate for the production – no instructions on what the setting should entail. This is where creativity soars yet again, as is many times the case at Zoetic. Using projections on large canvas-like backdrops, the audience enters to see words, lines culled from stories, written as if by chalk on all four sides. The projections then are used throughout the show to accompany the tales – splendid illustratations by McKeever, who has a background as an art director. The illustrations are meant to look like a child’s drawings made with chalk on a blackboard. These also serve to add to the dichotomy of the horrific made humorous.

While in these strange times in which we live, there’s another eerie message that comes through in this play that takes place in a totalitarian state – how words can have serious implications and how the past can shape our views.

If you go:

WHAT: “The Pillowman” by Martin McDonagh

WHERE: Zoetic Stage in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, through Sunday, Nov. 10. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

COST: $56 and $61

INFORMATION: 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org

