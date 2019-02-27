We Reviewed the 23 Best Sunscreens of 2019

Most folks will tell you that the hardest part of incorporating a sunscreen into their daily routine is the sheer fact that they don't want to put it on. Tatcha's super-luxe Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ is a great place to start: The blurring, putty-like (in a good way) formula sinks into skin like a dream and creates a hydrated, plumped base for makeup.

$65 (Shop Now)