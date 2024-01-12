Revised Emergency Management Program for Essex County adopted

Essex County Council enacted By-law 2023-61 to adopt a Revised Emergency Management Program, which creates the framework to reduce vulnerability to hazards and to cope with disasters.

In addition, the composition of the Essex County Emergency Management Program Management Committee was approved, and the Emergency Measures Coordinator was authorized to submit the Annual Emergency Management Program Statement of Completion for 2023 to the Ontario Fire Marshal and Solicitor General.

County Council also received the updated 2023 Emergency Response Plan, associated Annex, Hazard Identification Risk Assessment/HIRA, and the Critical Infrastructure list for the County of Essex.

Ryan Lemay, Deputy Chief, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services, explained the main categories within the document are preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery.

“Training, public awareness, and the annual exercise are the main focuses within this department,” Lemay said. “These activities are never done in isolation. We work with our community partners, our allied agencies, and our Community Management Coordinators for each of your municipalities.”

This year’s annual exercise was held in November in the County Council Chambers, where a simulation of a ransom and cyber attack was held. Participants were able to utilize the County’s Business Continuity Plans to strengthen the defence moving forward for these types of incidents, Lemay added.

He noted the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act mandates each municipality to develop, implement, and maintain an Emergency Management Program, which the County does.

The committee composition and chairperson appointment have been updated in 2023 to reflect County of Essex staff changes or contact information, and includes updates to the support group members, the Report to County Council notes. There was also an update to the Emergency Response Plan.

Lemay added that the committee has organized, completed, and facilitated a variety of training sessions, including the incident management system and the basic emergency management program.

Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers noted his local emergency response team met 12 times with the County’s Emergency Measures Coordinator. He said it drills home the importance of having such a plan.

Deputy Mayor of Amherstburg Chris Gibb was pleased to see nuclear response was included in the County’s Emergency Plan, as it is in Amherstburg’s. That provided him comfort.

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche asked if there is another step that could be taken regarding extreme weather events, such as when there is a heat warning and leaving the continuance of sports up to organizations as to whether or not they still play.

Dan Metcalfe, Emergency Measures Coordinator, noted it is important coaches are certified. He also spoke of the importance of getting warnings to parents and coaches. Meloche noted it would be nice to see when a certain heat level is reached, where youths should not be playing sports or adults out running, for example, that those warnings come with no physical activity. That way, it is not a judgement call with organizations, but the Health Unit noting it is not safe.

