Revised Gambier-Keats ferry schedule aims to improve Langdale-Horseshoe Bay connections

As BC Ferries ramps up for another busy summer, it is making changes to the Gambier-Keats route. Sailings have been adjusted to reduce wait times and improve connections between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay, said a May 16 service notice.

Mainly afternoon sailings will be affected, said the notice and a revised schedule for the passenger-only service is available on BC Ferries’ website.

The schedule notes that some sailing times are marked by a triangle, meaning that they will attempt to meet arrival from the Horseshoe Bay Route 3 sailing and may be delayed, or a star, meaning that the trip is by request only.

Thursday also marks the beginning of the spring schedule for the Langdale-Horseshoe Bay route. It runs May 16 to June 25.

On May 15, BC Ferries said they anticipate a record-breaking summer, predicting that 8 million passengers and 3.2 million vehicles will travel along their routes between June 1 and September 5.

As well, as of June 1, BC Ferries will remove the four per cent fuel surcharge from all fares.

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

