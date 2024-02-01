Revised plans for £1.9bn city revamp after objection

New proposals have been put forward for what developers call a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape England's second city".

Revised plans for the £1.9bn Smithfield regeneration in Birmingham have been lodged.

Historic England had initially objected, claiming it would harm the way the city looks and disturb medieval remains.

Developer Lendlease said the scheme had been reviewed and refined partly in response to the concerns.

The site sits near Birmingham's former wholesale markets and close to the Bullring shopping centre.

Bosses have promised a festival square, landscaped park, integrated public transport and thousands of new homes alongside community facilities.

But in December 2022, Historic England said it could not support the proposals.

"The site occupies an important position in that it’s regarded as Birmingham’s birthplace," it said.

A document included within the revised application said all proposed buildings were to be moved away from the site of an 18th Century moat and medieval walls.

The revised planning application is due to be considered by Birmingham City Council’s planning committee in early 2024.

