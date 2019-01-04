Revisiting the Runway Debuts of 21 Iconic Golden Globe Looks

Steff Yotka

Revisiting the Runway Debuts of 21 Iconic Golden Globe Looks - Gallery

Tom Ford Spring 2018; Gal Gadot in 2018
Photos (from left): Indigital.tv; Getty Images
Givenchy Spring 2018 Couture; Nicole Kidman in 2018
Photos (from left): Indigital.tv; Getty Images
Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 Couture; Kendall Jenner in 2018
Photos (from left): Indigital.tv; Getty Images
Marc Jacobs Spring 2018; Tracee Ellis Ross in 2018
Photos (from left): Indigital.tv; Getty Images
Alexander McQueen Spring 2016; Rooney Mara in 2016
Photo: (from left) Marcus Tondo / Indigitalimages.com; Photo: Getty Images
Givenchy Spring 2016; Cate Blanchett in 2016
Photo: (from left) Monica Feudi / Indigitalimages.com; Photo: Getty Images
Versace Spring 2011; January Jones in 2011
Photo: (from left) Monica Feudi / GoRunway.com; Getty Images
Chanel Fall 2014 Haute Couture; Dakota Johnson in 2015
Photo: (from left) Yannis Vlamos / Indigitalimages.com; Getty Images
Ralph Lauren Spring 2014; Lupita Nyong’o in 2014
Photo: (from left) Marcus Tondo / Indigitalimages.com; Getty Images
Armani Privé Fall 2013; Cate Blanchett in 2014
Photo: (from left) Marcus Tondo / InDigital | GoRunway; Getty Images
Prabal Gurung Spring 2014; Zoe Saldana in 2014
Photo: (from left) Marcus Tondo / Indigitalimages.com; Getty Images
Haider Ackermann Spring 2012; Tilda Swinton in 2012
Photo: (from left) Filippo Fior / GoRunway.com; Getty Images
Christian Dior Fall 2012 Haute Couture; Jennifer Lawrence in 2013
Photo: (from left) Yannis Vlamos / GoRunway.com; Getty Images
Valentino Shanghai Couture 2014; Amy Adams in 2014
Photo: (from left) Courtesy of Valentino; Getty Images
Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2003 Haute Couture; Cate Blanchett in 2005
Photo: (from left) Style.com; Getty Images
Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2015; Michelle Monaghan in 2015
Photo: (from left) Simon Burstall / Courtesy of Jason Wu; Getty Images
Atelier Versace Fall 2009; Drew Barrymore in 2010
Photo: (from left) Courtesy of Atelier Versace; Getty Images
Chanel Fall 2008 Haute Couture; Cameron Diaz in 2009
Photo: (from left) Alessandro Lucione; Getty Images
Christian Lacroix Spring 2009 Haute Couture; Diane Kruger in 2010
Photo: (from left) Courtesy of Christian Lacroix; Getty Images
Balenciaga Spring 2006; Gwyneth Paltrow in 2006
Photo: (from left) Marcio Madeira; Getty Images
Christian Dior Spring 2010; Marion Cotillard in 2010
Photo: (from left) Monica Feudi / GoRunway.com; Getty Images

With this year’s Golden Globe Awards upon us, we can go about the all-important business of speculating (and crossing our fingers) over what this year’s starlets will wear on the red carpet. We’ve already made a few predictions, of course: Expect a jaw-dropping turn from Lady Gaga; lots of Celine and Givenchy; and actually-interesting menswear, thanks to Timothée Chalamet and Ezra Miller.

Before we analyze Sunday’s red carpet, though, we’re taking a moment to revisit the Globes’s most memorable looks of the past—and their runway debuts. From Chanel haute couture to last year’s now-iconic “blackout” gowns, scroll through our favorites above.

23 Golden Globes Dresses that Ruled the Red Carpet:

See the video.