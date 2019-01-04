Revisiting the Runway Debuts of 21 Iconic Golden Globe Looks

Story continues

With this year’s Golden Globe Awards upon us, we can go about the all-important business of speculating (and crossing our fingers) over what this year’s starlets will wear on the red carpet. We’ve already made a few predictions, of course: Expect a jaw-dropping turn from Lady Gaga; lots of Celine and Givenchy; and actually-interesting menswear, thanks to Timothée Chalamet and Ezra Miller.

Before we analyze Sunday’s red carpet, though, we’re taking a moment to revisit the Globes’s most memorable looks of the past—and their runway debuts. From Chanel haute couture to last year’s now-iconic “blackout” gowns, scroll through our favorites above.

23 Golden Globes Dresses that Ruled the Red Carpet: