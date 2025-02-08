Revitalizing Station North with light
The dynamic Station North Arts District is poised for a transformation as local artists embark on an ambitious public art project funded by a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. This initiative, dubbed the "Inviting Light Project," aims to breathe new life into a neighborhood grappling with decline and darkness. In recent years, residents of Station North have expressed concerns over poor lighting, which has hindered cultural activities, street life, and investment in the area. Local officials are optimistic that by reinviting light, they can restore the vibrant atmosphere that once characterized this bustling district. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/homepage-showcase/revitalizing-station-north-with-light-a-new-public-art-project