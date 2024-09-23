Revival of Broadway classic ‘Company’ has a twist for Dallas-Fort Worth audiences

Jacob Dickey has a simple philosophy when it comes to bringing back favorite shows.

“If you’re going to revive a show, do something different with it,” he said. “There’s something to say about nostalgia, sure, but I’m for changing things up.”

Dickey got his wish with the latest revival of the Broadway classic “Company,” one of the late Stephen Sondheim’s most popular creations. While the original Broadway production in 1970, as well as the 1995 revival and other subsequent presentations featured a male lead by the name of Robert, this version has a female lead by the name of Bobbie, with other roles throughout also switching genders.

Including his character, Andy, which was previously April.

“It works so much better with a female in 2024,” he said. “And the re-gendering speaks so well of the writing.

“It takes a lot of money and a lot of time to get a show on as a Broadway revival. If it’s already going to be a risk, why not change things?”

The risk clearly paid off and the popular re-gendered version will be at Bass Hall in Fort Worth Oct. 1-6, following a run at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas Sept. 26-29.

“Company” features music and lyrics by Sondheim. The original 1970s production was nominated for a record-setting 14 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical. The latest revival, which hit Broadway in 2021 after beginning in London’s West End in 2018, was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Revival of a Musical.

“Company” was among the first musicals to deal with contemporary topics such as dating, marriage and divorce. It follows Bobbie, who is turning 35 and finds herself answering questions from her friends about why she’s not married? Why can’t she find the right guy?

Honoring Sondheim

The show was expected to make its Broadway revival — the third, including 1995 and 2006 — with the new concept on Sondheim’s 90th birthday (March 22) in 2020. However, the COVID pandemic hit and it was bumped to 2021.

Nonetheless, Dickey, who was an understudy in the Broadway production, is thrilled to be honoring the legendary composer and lyricist who helped create such great productions as “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods” and many more classics. This revival Sondheim’s final work.

“We talk all the time about what an honor it is to be in this production,” Dickey said.

Dickey, in fact, met the legend in Sondheim’s final week before he died on Nov. 26, 2021.

“He came to see us. He held court. He loved this revival,” Dickey said. “Even if I hadn’t met him, though, I’ll never forget that he loved it, and how special it is to be in something he thought so much of.”

April to Andy

As for his character, Dickey gladly accepted the challenge of the gender switch. He sees more to Andy than the airhead he could easily be passed off as, or simply a fling for Bobbie.

“It was originally as a dumb blonde when it was April. We call Andy a ‘himbo,’ but the challenge is getting past that to the sincerity,” he said, noting that while there is nothing deep, there is also nothing fake about Andy.

“Andy wants to have fun. I bring as much vulnerability and sincerity as I can to the role, but really, it’s about being what you are.”

Andy is a flight attendant with a desire to help others, which is why Dickey believes he chose the profession. He said he has that same instinct.

“I didn’t see that initially, but getting into the role, Andy and I share a yearning, a desire to be there for people,” he said.

Dickey believes the message from “Company” is one of following your own destiny.

He added that, regardless of the version, the themes and message are the same. In fact, he’s encountered numerous folks on the national tour who have now seen both gendered versions and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“All genders, all ages are so excited,” he said. “And it’s just a great show with lots of laughter and joy.”

And perhaps a life lesson or two?

“You’re watching Bobbie see the different versions of what could be her life, but she cannot make that decision until she knows what she is herself,” he said.

Return to Bass Hall

While this will be his first lengthy run in a production at Bass Hall, Dickey has performed there before. He performed in a concert featuring songs from “Aladdin” there a couple years ago. He played the title character for many years, including on the national tour.

“I’m excited. It’s a beautiful theater. Fort Worth has a vibrant arts scene and that is such a great venue,” he said.

The return to the Metroplex will also reunite him with his father, who is from Richardson and now lives in Fort Worth. Dickey was born in San Diego and grew up in a military family, having also lived in Houston and Amarillo.

“I’ll be staying with him while I’m there, which will make it even more special,” he said.

He added, however, the Fort Worth visit will be bittersweet. It will be the final stop on the tour.

“We’ll be super pumped. On the one hand, we’re sad to see it end, but on the other it’s a chance to go home (New York for him) and be with our people,” he said. “But it’s such a special show to be involved with, a part of you doesn’t want it to stop.”