Revolutionary XB-1 Aircraft Achieves First Supersonic Flight. Commercial aircraft will soon be ready to break the sound barrier again as Boom Supersonic's demonstrator aircraft, the XB-1, has made its first supersonic flight. The XB-1 achieved the milestone on 28 January 2025 at the Mojave Air & Space Port in California. This marks the world's first independently developed supersonic jet and the first civil supersonic jet built in the United States. Flown by Boom's Chief Test Pilot, Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, XB-1 entered the supersonic corridor, reaching an altitude of 35,290 feet before accelerating to Mach 1.122 (750 mph), breaking the sound barrier for the first time. The firm hope the XB-1's technology can be scaled up to create Overture, a new supersonic airliner that will pick up where the now defunct Concorde left off. “XB-1's supersonic flight demonstrates that the technology for passenger supersonic flight has arrived,” said Boom's founder and CEO, Blake Scholl. The XB-1's successor, Overture will carry 64-80 passengers at Mach 1.7—approximately twice the speed of today's subsonic airliners—on over 600 global routes.