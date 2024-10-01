Revving Up Ride KC: Johnson County Transit plans improvements for future
Revving Up Ride KC: Johnson County Transit plans improvements for future
Revving Up Ride KC: Johnson County Transit plans improvements for future
If you're planning to retire this year or within the next five years, chances are you'll be reviewing whether you should keep your current vehicle or invest in a new car. The car you buy needs to be...
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 224,881 vehicles. This includes Mazda, Toyota, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Stellantis.
Dr. Penelope Horlick dropped off her 993-generation 911 for repairs in 2010. The car never returned in working order. Now she's getting a payout of over $150,000.
A total of five people have been arrested and six cars seized after a large car meet in Southampton.
Tesla is expected to report an 8% jump in third-quarter deliveries of its electric vehicles on Wednesday, Wall Street estimates show, driven by extended incentives and lucrative financing plans in the world's largest auto market, China. Responding to sluggish Chinese spending amid flagging economic growth and rising competition from domestic Chinese players such as BYD, Tesla introduced a range of offers this spring, including insurance deals, discounts on certain paint choices and a zero-interest loan of up to five years. That helped the U.S. automaker boost sales in July and August, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), after two straight quarters of declining deliveries.
A quick search of "spending habits of the rich" will yield the usual pieces of advice, like the wealthy stick to their financial and retirement plans, spend money to make money, generate passive...
Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...
The NTSB said at least 40 airlines outside the US may be operating aircraft with faulty rudder parts.
The Chevelle is a very popular model within the American automotive world due to its crazy history and iconic Chevy styling.
It's a powerful Chevy.
Chassis 021 has covered just 3,237 miles on the odometer over the last four decades.
Let's face it, that new car smell is intoxicating. But you know what smells even better? Saving a boatload - or carload - of cash. Read Next: 5 Worst Cars To Buy That Will Kill Your Wealth, According...
Hyundai's retro-modern N Vision 74 concept car may not be going into production after all, according to a Korean report. But little is known for sure.
The crash occurred Sept. 7 on I-85 at exit 62 in Opelika, according to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton.
If you think you need a car to live in Arizona, hundreds of people in Tempe are out to prove you wrong.
The Durban Metro Police Force has put 50 of the iconic hot hatches into crime-fighting service.
Thieves in Norfolk, England made off with five sports cars, including a Mercedes-AMG GT and a Porsche Cayman, ahead of a track day rental event at an airfield.
Ford is trying to woo the electric vehicle-curious by offering free home chargers and installation to buyers of EVs through the end of the year, the company said on Monday. "There's no bigger obstacle than charging," Ford CEO Jim Farley told Reuters in an interview. The free charger and installation benefit applies to customers who buy or lease a Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning pickup truck or E-Transit Cargo van from Oct. 1 through year-end, Ford said.
As the provincial election edges closer, Saint John wants to see action on its notorious Simms Corner intersection.Tim O'Reilly, Saint John's director of public works, said improvements are needed since truck and rail traffic are projected to increase in the coming years due to planned expansions to the Irving Pulp and Paper Mill, Lancaster Logistics Park and Port of Saint John. "It's one of two east to west connections for the city of Saint John, the other being in the Harbour Bridge. So it's v
Hours before Prince Harry took to the stage Monday night as the star of the WellChild Awards, his most prestigious remaining U.K. charity commitment, his brother released his “monthly rewind.”It was a move that friends of Prince William denied was intended to overshadow his brother but said may have unintentionally illustrated the differences in their working lives.The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts typically release a “monthly rewind” as a recap of each month. However, they