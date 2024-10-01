Revving Up Ride KC: Johnson County Transit plans improvements for future

Reuters

Tesla is expected to report an 8% jump in third-quarter deliveries of its electric vehicles on Wednesday, Wall Street estimates show, driven by extended incentives and lucrative financing plans in the world's largest auto market, China. Responding to sluggish Chinese spending amid flagging economic growth and rising competition from domestic Chinese players such as BYD, Tesla introduced a range of offers this spring, including insurance deals, discounts on certain paint choices and a zero-interest loan of up to five years. That helped the U.S. automaker boost sales in July and August, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), after two straight quarters of declining deliveries.