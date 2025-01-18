Reward of £20,000 offered to identify parents of three siblings abandoned as babies over 8 years

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification of the parents of three siblings found abandoned in London over eight years.

The Metropolitan Police said that despite more than 450 hours of CCTV being reviewed, the parents of the three children, known as Elsa, Roman and Harry, remain unidentified.

However, it is believed their mother has lived in an area of east London "over the past six years".

Elsa was believed to be less than an hour old when she was found by a dog walker on 18 January last year, in East Ham, east London.

In the months that followed it was found that she had two siblings who were also abandoned in similar circumstances, in the same area of London, in 2017 and 2019.

On Saturday, police said the independent group Crimestoppers had offered a £20,000 reward for information passed to the charity, which will expire on 18 April.

Detective Inspector Jamie Humm, of the Met's child abuse investigation team, said: "We have carried out extensive inquiries over the past year to try and locate Elsa's parents.

"This has involved reviewing over 450 hours of CCTV and completing a full DNA structure of the mother.

"We have serious concerns for the wellbeing of the parents, especially the mother, and are continuing to work closely with Newham Council and appeal for the public's help for information.

"I believe that someone in the area will have been aware of the mother's pregnancies and that within the community there may be (or) have been concerns for this mother's welfare.

"Thanks to the DNA work of forensic colleagues, police will be able to eliminate any unconnected person quickly and easily, as such I would ask you to contact police with confidence."

Elsa was found wrapped in a towel in a reusable shopping bag, of which police have also released a new image, and was kept warm by the dog walker. She was uninjured.

Police said at the time that it was "highly likely" that she was born after a "concealed pregnancy".

The BBC reported that at an initial court hearing, East London Family Court was told it took doctors three hours to record Elsa's temperature because of the cold, and the Met Office said that temperatures dropped to as low as -4C on the night she was found.

Hospital staff named her Elsa in a reference to the character from the film Frozen.

The police investigation into the identity of the children's parents continues, and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref Operation Wolcott.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at any time on 0800 555 111 or via Crimestoppers-uk.org.