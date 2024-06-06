Reward now offered in search for Marshalltown murder suspect
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Kaitlyn Coones, then 17, reportedly admitted that she killed her adult boyfriend's mother because she felt the mom disapproved of their relationship
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
The Hunter Biden trial starting in Wilmington, Delaware, is a poster-child case for potential jury nullification.Biden, the only surviving son of President Joe Biden, is being tried for possessing a firearm while being a user of illegal drugs or drug addict and for lying about the same on a purchase form when he bought a gun. On the surface, the prosecution—a culmination of more than a half-decade of investigation by Special Counsel David Weiss—would appear to have a slam dunk case because there
Madalina Cojocari, 11, went missing in November 2022
Connor Michael Gill was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old who showed up "unannounced" to the victim's sleepover, police say
The alleged organizer of a fatal Mississauga restaurant shooting in 2021 made a man pledge allegiance to ISIS before he told him he ordered two others to "slaughter" the victims, court heard Tuesday. Mikail Aras testified in Superior Court in Brampton that he saw accused gunman Anand Nath at a Mississauga warehouse before and after the May 29, 2021 shooting at Chicken Land that left 25-year-old Naim Akl dead, and four members of his family injured. Aras said Nath had been staying with him for at
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
Zoe Rider, 36, and Nicola Lethbridge, 45, attacked their 60-year-old neighbour Stephen Koszyczarski in his flat last year.
Kamran Rashid was already a registered sex offender when he attacked his vulnerable victim in her bed.
Lawyers and judges are scrambling to expedite the case of a Calgary woman who was approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID) but is, instead, starving herself to death. The 27-year-old woman, who can only be identified as M.V. because of a publication ban, was set to receive MAID in February but her father, known as W.V., has been fighting in court to prevent that from happening. Earlier this year, W.V. got a temporary injunction, blocking his daughter's MAID access. Although a Court of Kin
Michael Cohen, a key witness in former President Trump’s hush money trial, said his family was doxxed after Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts in the case. Cohen, a former fixer for Trump, sought in his trial testimony to tie his former boss to documents at the heart of the case — in…
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement, a lawyer representing two of the involved police officers said Wednesday.
The woman told local media she and her husband were attacked while walking on the street after a dinner date.
DETROIT (AP) — A man who for years controlled the finances at a group that has turned Detroit's riverfront into a popular attraction was charged Wednesday with embezzling tens of millions of dollars.
Beyond the string of murders and the long elusive hunt for a suspected serial killer is the Hamlet-like tragedy of a troubled family whose legacy may be helping solve what police called “one of the most consequential homicide investigations in the history of Long Island.”