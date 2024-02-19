Reward offered to catch peacock killer

An animal welfare charity is offering a reward of up to £2,000 to help catch the person responsible for shooting a peacock.

The bird was put down after he was shot six times with an airgun according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which is offering the reward.

The peacock was found in a field in Hinstock near Market Drayton, Shropshire, in January with pellets lodged in his body.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

PETA vice president Elisa Allen said: “It’s imperative that any community faced with cruel and callous acts such as this take measures to find the culprit and bring them to justice.”

The animal’s injuries included a shattered leg and severely damaged muscles and tendons.

The bird was taken to the RSPCA's facility at Stapeley Grange near Nantwich.

Centre manager Lee Stewart said: "From the amount of pellets we found, it's clear that someone has set out to intentionally kill this peacock rather than taking a quick pot-shot and unfortunately they succeeded."

Anyone caught deliberately using an airgun to injure an animal can face up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act, according to the RSPCA.

The charity is urging anyone with first hand information about the incident to call its appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

