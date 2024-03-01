Rewilding project to be awarded £100k for Sussex coastline

A project aiming to restore the Sussex coastline to its natural state is to be given £100,000.

Rewilding Britain said it was "delighted" to award the funding to Sussex Bay.

The Sussex Bay area encompasses 100 miles of coastline from Selsey Bill to Camber Sands.

The project could see kelp, oyster beds and salt marsh reintroduced along the sea bed, in an attempt to combat climate change and encourage wildlife.

On its website, Sussex Bay said the project was initiated by Adur & Worthing Councils, powered by civic organisations, local businesses, communities and people.

Paul Brewer, founder and director of Sussex Bay, said: "There is so much incredible passion, commitment and practical effort across Sussex Bay, and we aim to help grow that further.

"Our seascapes deserve radical collaboration and action at a large scale, ensuring no one is left behind."

Jacques Villemot, marine rewilding coordinator for Rewilding Britain, said: "The amazing habitats found in our oceans and coastlines - like kelp, oyster beds and saltmarsh - offer a myriad of benefits for wildlife, nature and people."

Mr Villemot said they act as natural carbon stores, support diverse ecosystems of wildlife, improve water quality, act as a buffer to help protect coastlines from storm surges and provide invaluable resources and livelihoods to local communities.

"But, sadly, the majority of these habitats are heavily degraded or lost - 96% of the once extensive kelp beds in West Sussex have been lost since the 1980s," he said.

The funding was awarded as part of Rewilding Britain's annual Rewilding Challenge Fund. Sussex Bay is the second ever recipient of the award.

The first recipient, Kent Wildlife Trust, won in 2023 to increase rewilding efforts in West Blean and Thornden Woods, the largest ancient woodland in southern England and home to the UK's first reintroduced European bison.

