The Rewind: 'Spider-Man' Iconic Kiss
The famous on-screen smooch apparently wasn't very pleasant for stars Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View's recent sit-down with Kamala Harris."I have always been filthy," Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her "mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left" a gig he'd hired her for. "And you knew that when you hired me," Goldberg continued. "You hired me four times!" she quipped.
In the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha, the lifestyle mogul revealed that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband, Andy Stewart
On season 26, McEntire is coaching alongside Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani
The "Late Night" host was all over an interview the Republican nominee had with Laura Ingraham.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are the proud grandparents of eight grandkids
Her husband described her death as 'sudden and unexpected' in an Instagram tribute shortly after the influencer died on Oct. 4
The Rare Beauty founder wore the elevated ensemble to celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10th and the Make A Rare Impact Campaign at a NYC Sephora store. See photos
“It shouldn’t be shocking anymore,” the late night host said. “Somehow, it still is.”
The music legend had some choice words for Elon Musk after Attitude honoured him with its legacy award.
The former president wasn't happy that the radio host interviewed Kamala Harris and said he planned to vote for her.
Kate Middleton has reportedly thrown her hands up in "disgust" over Prince William and Prince Harry's endless feud.
The Democratic nominee watched a clip of Rudolph's impression with a live studio audience Tuesday on "The View."
" 'Thank you, God. I'm sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times,' " Lopez said in a chat for 'Interview' magazine
The 'Jack and Diane' singer has mastered the gift of giving
The “Late Night” comedian responded to a report about the former president helping out Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the COVID pandemic.
The hosts of Fox & Friends turned their faux outrage on Vice President Kamala Harris for continuing to campaign for president as Hurricane Milton prepares to hit Florida.They were incensed that Harris would appear on “light-hearted” shows such as The Howard Stern Show, The View and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert—where the two discussed foreign policy over beers—with the clean-up from Hurricane Helene continuing and as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.“Even though you tape in the afternoon
NEW YORK — Justin Bieber is attempting to distance himself from Sean “Diddy” Combs, as his former mentor stands accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. The “Sorry” singer, 30, is struggling with the federal allegations against the 54-year-old Harlem-born mogul, multiple insiders told Us Weekly. Bieber is “completely disgusted” by the situation and “has been advised to stay as far away as ...
If you live with a toddler, you might be entitled to financial compensation...
Vice President Kamala Harris returned to CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night, marking her first late-night appearance since accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in August. After a daylong media blitz, Harris cracked open a can of Miller High Life with host Stephen Colbert in front of his studio audience in New …
Jake Paul has offered to pay $5 million to Mike Tyson if the veteran boxer makes it through the fourth round of their bout next month - insisting Tyson will have to get a tattoo of his name if he's knocked out before the midway point.