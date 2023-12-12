Rezoning application passes despite PAC's thumb down

Sussex council voted in October to approve rezoning for a property in Sussex's Ward 2, but hadn't got word the planning committee had given its thumbs down to the project.

The zoning change to convert a portion of 1125 Main St. from floodway to commercial had a public hearing with no objections in September, and the bylaw came back to council for third reading on Oct. 23, when it was passed unanimously. But at the Nov. 27 Sussex council meeting, councillors heard planning advisory committee members had voted not to recommend the project, and the vote had never appeared on the minutes sent to council.

"There were no objections or terms and conditions considered as we read it in their minutes ... so we moved ahead," said Mayor Marc Thorne, saying if PAC recommends rejecting a project it faces a higher bar for a council vote. "As it turned out, everyone who was able to vote on it voted in favour of the application, it's a moot point, it would have passed anyways."

The chair of the planning advisory committee, Sylvie Roussel, and George Paulin, who sat in as chair for the Oct. 11 PAC meeting in Roussel's absence, both declined a request for comment.

Sussex CAO Scott Hatcher said the application was to correct a mapping error relating to floodway zones in the former village of Sussex Corner. That's part of the post-amalgamation zoning review, but the owner had applied to have the change made for their property now, and after it passed first and second reading it was sent by the town clerk to the PAC, Hatcher said.

The normal recording secretary and chair were not in attendance for October's meeting, when the other committee members voted not to recommend the project, Hatcher said. The committee communicates to council through its minutes, according to Hatcher, which came to council with no notes. Councillors voted unanimously in favour, including PAC representatives Eric Nelson and Catherine MacLeod, who had attended the October meeting.

"In November, when it came to approving October's minutes, someone said 'Wait a minute, that isn't what we said' ... so they're amending their minutes," Thorne said. "Until we receive a chance for everyone to read those minutes, I'm not sure that council should be approving those minutes until we have a certain degree of certainty of our own."

Thorne said it "could have potentially been a conundrum" if it hadn't eventually passed unanimously at third reading. Council did not move to approve the November PAC minutes until the committee has verified all the relevant minutes. Paulin said Monday that the matter will be addressed at the committee's next meeting Wednesday.

Council also voted to hold a public hearing Feb. 20 for a development on 377 Main St. that was rejected in July 2022. At the time, the 35-unit, five-storey apartment proposed by Cambridge Equity Holdings was rejected over concerns including height and design. Council heard the developer had to wait 12 months before trying again.

"We've gotta go through the process. The proponent, they've scaled it back and they've waited the year that they had to make another try," Thorne said. "We're remaining very open-minded on the project, we're looking forward to what the public has to say."

A public hearing will also be held Jan. 15 for changes to a previously approved apartment complex at 358 St. George St. after developers looked to increase from 40 to 42 units, council heard.

"That's an easy fix," Thorne said. "They've gone back to their drawing board and realized that they could put another two in. We don't have any particular difficulty with that but we want to make sure we're fair and transparent with that."

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal