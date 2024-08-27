RFJ Jr. once chain-sawed off whale’s head, took it home, daughter says

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once lopped off the head of a dead, beached whale with a chain saw, according to his daughter.

The incident came long before the current Donald Trump supporter and former would-be presidential candidate staged a dead bear cub in Central Park to look like a bike accident as a prank — some four years after doctors reportedly discovered a dead worm in his brain.

The latest revelation surfaced in an interview dredged up by internet sleuths trying to learn more about the possible relationship between actor and J-Lo ex Ben Affleck, 52, and RFK Jr. daughter Kick Kennedy, 36, according to People.

In Kick’s December 2012 interview with Town & Country, she recounted that she was 6 years old when a dead whale washed up onto the beach at Squaw Island in Hyannis Port. Her father got wind of it, and because he was fascinated by animal skulls and skeletons, he went to the beach lugging a chainsaw, hacked off the whale’s head and secured it to the family minivan’s roof with bungee cords.

That’s where it stayed for the five-hour journey from the Cape to Mount Kisco, New York, she said.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kick Kennedy recounted to Town & Country in the interview published on Christmas Day 2012. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

RFK Jr. is no stranger to roadkill, telling reporters in Albany earlier this month he had a “freezer full of it,” The New Republic reported.

On Monday, an environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, asked federal officials to investigate the whale incident, the Washington Post reported.

Late last week, after days of rumors, RFK Jr. suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump.

_____