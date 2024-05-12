RFK Jr.'s 'Brain Worm' Goes Marilyn Monroe Mode Over Candidate On 'SNL'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “brain worm” (played by “SNL” cast member Sarah Sherman) wiggled like Marilyn Monroe over the independent presidential candidate in a “Weekend Update” segment mocking news of a parasite found inside his head.

The conspiracy theorist, per a recent report by The New York Times, revealed in a divorce deposition that he was dealing with memory loss and mental fog in 2010 before a doctor believed that his health issues were due to a worm that got into his “brain and ate a portion of it and then died.”

Sherman, who rocked an RFK Jr. pin and waved a flag with his name on it, told “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost that the candidate’s body was a “worm’s paradise.”

“Not a single drop of vaccine in sight. My whole parasite posse hung out in there. Shout out to hook worm, botfly, that fish that swims up your pee stream and my man Tom Sandoval,” said Sherman as she mocked the “Vanderpump Rules” cast member who was dubbed a “worm with a mustache.”

Sherman made a dig at Kevin Spacey’s recent RFK Jr. endorsement, as well, joking that she ate the part of his brain that “understood the word no” in a reference to the actor facing sexual misconduct accusations.

She later offered a message to the conspiracy theorist as she launched into an impression of Monroe.

“I want you back and if you want me back, hey, meet me at the top of the Empire State Building tonight. I’ll be there wearing my Marilyn Monroe dress singing, ‘Happy worm brain, Mr. Future President,’” said Sherman as the brain worm.

RFK Jr.'s Brain Worm, everyone pic.twitter.com/UK9IFstHoq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2024

