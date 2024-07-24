RFK Jr. campaign sends out 100,000 fortune cookies to restaurants, in targeted campaign to New Hampshire voters

The Daily Beast

Keli Goff, a Daily Beast columnist and contributor to KCRW's Left, Right & Center, was nominated for two Emmy Awards for the documentary Reversing Roe.I strongly believe a woman—a Black woman—can become president of the United States. I just don’t believe Kamala Harris can. So, while it pains me to say it, I hope she will consider following Joe Biden’s lead by putting the country first and stepping aside.My family, some of whom agree with me on this, worried writing this column would disappoint