RFK Jr. criticizes Trump's fast-food consumption, calls his diet 'poison'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former independent presidential candidate and a member of Donald Trump’s transition team, is a fan of the new administration but the president-elect’s fast-food diet? Not so much.

During an interview on “The Joe Polish Show,” a marketing industry podcast that aired on Tuesday, RFK Jr. criticized some of Trump’s food preferences. “The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad,” he stated, describing certain items on the former president’s menu as “poison” in some cases. The Daily Beast was the first to report his comments.

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison,” Kennedy said on the podcast. You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs.” He added that if you’re lucky enough to get those, it’s still a challenge, as he finds the other available option to be “kind of inedible.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump greet each other at a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia on October 23, 2024.

While on a flight with Dana White, the chief executive of the mixed martial arts company Ultimate Fighting Championship, Kennedy said White claimed he’s “never seen Trump drink a glass of water,” even on long flights.

In August, Kennedy, an environmental lawyer who has spread misinformation about vaccines, ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump in exchange for a role in the upcoming administration focused on public health. He added that he’s not anti-vaccine but for more rigorous testing of vaccines.

RFK Jr. will recommend scientists and doctors who “don’t have any conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry when it comes to the departments that are going to be dealing with drugs and vaccines,” said Del Bigtree, who was director of communications for Kennedy’s campaign and remains close to the former candidate, according to the New York Times.

“President Trump is giving him two years to show success,” added Bigtree. “President Trump is keenly interested in the selections that Bobby Kennedy thinks would get the job done.”

USA TODAY's Taylor Ardrey, Savannah Kuchar and Maureen Groppe; Reuters, The Daily Beast and the New York Times contributed to the reporting of this story.

