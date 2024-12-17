RFK Jr. hitting Capitol Hill to lobby lawmakers ahead of confirmation hearings
President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will likely face scrutiny over his stances on certain public health policies.
BEIRUT (AP) — Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image.
President-elect Trump sought to thread a needle during his Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, pushing back at suggestions that his incoming administration would be dangerously radical, even as he avoided any whiff of actual backsliding. The version of Trump who appeared before reporters at his Florida resort was — at times — tonally different from…
Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told her last w
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.
Our poll, the first post-election poll specifically focused on trust in government, reveals that while voters are less trusting of the government as a result of the election, they believe the government will be more effective and can get things done.
Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”
It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.
Not even Elon Musk knows exactly what is on the U.S. spy satellite rockets his company blasts into space. SpaceX executives decided their founder and chief executive shouldn’t apply for the highest-level security clearance after lawyers warned his alleged drug use and regular contact with foreign governments could create problems for the company’s defense contracts, The Wall Street Journal reported. But even without the security clearance, Musk’s new friend Donald Trump could give him unfettered
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made clear years ago he wanted Donald Trump to pick an FBI director who was “beyond reproach.” Now, in light of Trump’s choice of Kash Patel, his words have come to haunt him. The senator was faced with his past remarks on Sunday’s Meet the Press when moderator Kristen Welker played back his 2017 comments (conveniently, also on Meet the Press) while discussing Patel, a Trump pick that has made his name out of promises to weaponize the government to prosecute anti-Trump
The London-born wife of deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad is believed to have joined her husband and fled to Moscow.
A federal appeals court judge has withdrawn his intention to retire, depriving President-elect Donald Trump of the ability to make an influential circuit court nomination and enraging Senate Republicans.
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has revealed who he believes is destined to lead the GOP into the next election in 2028. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, the Utah senator said he believes Vice President-elect JD Vance will take over the mantle from Donald Trump. “If you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028 I think it’d be JD, Vance,” Romney said. “He’s smart, well-spoken, part of the MAGA movement.”
“Putin understands that, in the world of tomorrow, Russia will be a territorial giant and population dwarf.”
No president before has pardoned people who were “essentially his co-conspirators in crime," one legal expert said.
Trump’s businesses, including the Mar-a-Lago Club and a Virginia winery, have collectively increased their reliance on temporary foreign laborers over the years.
As one southern Alberta community welcomes the crackdown on border security unveiled Thursday by Premier Danielle Smith, some experts question the need for the investment.Randy Bullock is the reeve of Cardston County, which sits on the 298-kilometre border Alberta shares with Montana. He said a two-kilometre-deep border zone that will be policed by the province's new Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT) is an important announcement."We need to be proactive and have safe measures in place to protect fr
A man who was filmed by CNN being released by rebels from a Damascus jail was a former intelligence officer with the deposed Syrian regime, according to local residents, and not an ordinary citizen who had been imprisoned, as he had claimed.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump joined SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son to announce plans by the Japanese company to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria explores what Syria’s stunning fall to rebels says about Russia, one of the Assad regime’s most powerful backers.
A St. John's union leader says striking postal workers in his shop are not at all happy about a labour board decision that will force an end Tuesday to a month-long strike.Craig Dyer said Monday that the members he had spoken with were "very confused, very angry that the government will take away the rights to negotiate a collective agreement."The Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work as the weekend ended, complying with an order two days earlier from federal Labour Minister