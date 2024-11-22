RFK Jr. and Melania Are ‘Ganging Up’ to Change Trump’s McDonald’s Diet

There’s a pressure campaign inside Donald Trump’s inner circle, but not for the reasons you might think.

Melania Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are “ganging up” on the president-elect to change his fast food diet and push him to eat healthier, Page Six reported Thursday.

The duo are reportedly going to extreme lengths to initiate the change, with an anonymous source telling the gossip site that Melania—a retired supermodel—has even started to cook for her 78-year-old husband.

“Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” a source claimed to Page Six. “She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.”

Diet Coke is among Donald Trump’s favorites.

The efforts aren’t brand new. The report said Melania, 54, has been pushing Trump to steer clear of the desserts at Mar-a-Lago for months as he eyed a return to the White House.

Trump is notoriously hard-headed, so who knows how much his wife and Kennedy will be able to get through. Another source in the MAGA world told Page Six that its report was “nonsense” and that “Trump eats whatever he wants.”

The president-elect’s shockingly unhealthy diet is well-documented. A book by his ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski revealed that Trump’s McDonald’s order once included “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted”—a haul that tallies up to a whopping 2,400 calories.

That revelation came in 2017, when Trump was still a spry 71. There’s been more recent evidence, however, that Trump’s penchant for fast food hasn’t gone away.

At a college football game in September, Trump reportedly placed an order for his suite that called for two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese, stadium hotdogs, Domino’s pizza, and Diet Coke.

Trump appeared to call on McDonald’s again the following month. Outside his New York City hush-money trial, staffers in dark suits were spotted carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the courthouse where Trump was waiting.

Trump had stacks of McDonald's hamburgers and Chick-fil-A sandwiches brought in to welcome the North Dakota State University football team in 2019.

We have to go back to 2019 for perhaps Trump’s most infamous fast food order. Of course, that’s when he called in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food joints to feed the Clemson University football team—and shortly after a similar order for North Dakota State’s team, too—amid a government shutdown.

Kennedy, 70, doesn’t view fast food in the same light as his new boss. He’s referred to the junk food on Trump’s private plane as being “just poison,” but he still recently posed with some McDonald’s for a photo with Trump on his jet.

The Kennedy scion has vowed to “Make America Healthy Again” and is perhaps starting his healthy-eating crusade with the country’s soon-to-be commander-in-chief. Whether he’ll have any success remains to be seen.