RFK Jr. will not appear on New Hampshire general election ballot
The New Hampshire secretary of state's office has confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not be on the ballot in New Hampshire.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly after appearing in court for an appeal of a decision that found him liable for sexual abuse, Donald Trump stepped in front of television cameras Friday and brought up a string of past allegations of other acts of sexual misconduct, potentially reminding voters of incidents that were little-known or forgotten.
Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Friday that was unhinged even by his standards, with him blasting his own legal team despite their recent victories for him in other trials.Trump also skewered E. Jean Carroll, his sexual abuse and defamation accuser, and claimed that he was again being treated unfairly by courts in New York City.As Trump aired his grievances at everyone including his own legal team, his defense attorneys, including Alina Habba, were photographed standing awkwardly be
The Nostradamus of U.S. presidential elections has predicted a winner when the country goes to the polls in November.Pollsters will no doubt swing back and forth between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the race comes down to the wire, but Allan Lichtman has history on his side.The American University history professor and former quiz champion has forecast the White House winner in almost every election since 1984. The exception was in 2000, when he picked Al Gore over George W. Bush, although
Trump quietly admits he lost 2020, enrages supporters
As one person put it, "How awful is Donald Trump? Dick Cheney is voting for his opponent who is a female Democrat. That’s how awful he is."
It's... not very long.
It will actually be the “worst day any presidential campaign has ever had," said the host of MSNBC's "Last Word."
Donald Trump is commanding "huge" numbers in one particular demographic, David Chalian pointed out.
It's the ironic backing no-one asked for.
The former president "apparently" doesn't understand it and it could end up going very awry for him, said Glenn Kirschner.
Donald Trump has made Pennsylvania voters an offer he insists they can’t refuse: They have “no choice” but to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.Trump told Pennsylvanians they should back him “even if you don’t like me.”“You can sit there and say, ‘I can’t stand that guy but there’s no way I’m gonna vote for her,’” he added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access
Kamala Harris has complained to ABC News that she will be “disadvantaged” by the format of next Tuesday’s televised showdown with Donald Trump.While agreeing to the rules of the debate, Harris’ campaign has written to the network saying the former prosecutor is unhappy about the candidates’ microphones being muted when it’s not their turn to speak.Harris believes Trump insisted on the condition to shield him from any head-to-head confrontations, according to CNN, quoting a letter sent from the H
As Kamala Harris races to capture the Big Mac Voter, the Trump campaign is doubling down on its demand for proof that she worked at McDonald's in college.“Why won’t they just provide real documentation and proof?” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in an email to the Daily Beast. “The onus is on them. What does she have to hide?"Donald Trump has attacked the Democratic presidential nominee’s McDonald’s street creds as fake, accusing her of lying about having worked there as a college st
On Wednesday, election conspiracy theorist Joe Oltmann was given a $1,000 a day fine as long as he continues to withhold claims of election rigging.
"It jeopardizes not only the team, but also President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot," the message read.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said she would support Kamala Harris for president, ending weeks of speculation about how fully the member of a GOP dynasty-turned-Trump critic would embrace the Democratic ticket.
Critics say they want real solutions ― not more empty calls for prayer.
Here’s the latest from The Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin.
Vice President Harris has solidified her party's base, raised a ton of money, and selected a popular running mate, while former President Trump has stumbled and bumbled his way through the summer. However, the race is still close.
Historian Allan Lichtman has announced his prediction on whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election.