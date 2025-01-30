RFK Jr., Patel and Gabbard: Trump nominees face high-stakes day at confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON ― Three of President Donald Trump's most polarizing secretary nominees ‒ Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel ‒ face a grilling from lawmakers during a pivotal day of Senate confirmation hearings Thursday.

For Kennedy, Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Service, it will mark his second day of hearings after he had a rocky debut Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

While several Trump secretary nominees have sailed to confirmation with relative ease ‒ outside of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who needed Vice President JD Vance to break a tie in the Senate ‒ the fate of Kennedy, Gabbard and Patel remains unclear. Kennedy and Gabbard, in particular, may be on wobbly ground.

Kennedy's hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Patel, Kennedy's nominee to lead the FBI, goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET. Gabbard, Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, will face the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow along for live updates:

Sanders presses Kennedy on Medicaid cuts

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, quizzed Kennedy about Congressional Republican proposals to cut Medicaid funding.

The proposed cuts would devastate the federal-state health program for low-income families and cut off coverage for children, low-income seniors in nursing homes and community health centers, Sanders said.

If these proposed cuts pass Congress, Sanders asked Kennedy whether he would confront President Trump about how reduced funding could harm seniors and children.

“Will you say, ‘Hey, you're not making America healthy by throwing children off of health care,” Sanders said.

Kennedy said he was unaware of proposals to cut Medicaid and said Trump has not told him about plans to cut the program that covers about 1 in 5 Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can only tell you what President Trump has told me, which is that he wants me to make Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare better,” Kennedy said.

-Ken Alltucker

Tulsi Gabbard tears into the U.S. intelligence community, saying it’s badly broken, politicized and in need of an overhaul

Tulsi Gabbard, in her opening statement, said “trust in the intelligence community, unfortunately, is at an all-time low.”

“For too long, faulty, inadequate or weaponized intelligence has led to costly failures and the undermining of our national security and God given freedoms enshrined in the Constitution,” Gabbard said.

Among them: the post 9/11 U.S. invasion of Iraq “based upon a total fabrication or complete failure of intelligence.”

“This disastrous decision led to the deaths of tens of thousands of American soldiers, millions of people in the Middle East, mass migration, destabilization, undermining of the security and stability of our European allies, the rise of ISIS, strengthening of al Qaeda and other Islamist jihadist groups, and strengthening Iran,” Gabbard said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bottom line is this; this must end,” Gabbard said. “President Trump's re-election is a clear mandate from the American people to break this cycle of failure and the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community and begin to restore trust in those who have been charged with the critical task of securing our nation.”

--Josh Meyer

Patel criticizes clemency for Jan. 6 violence against law enforcement

Asked by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) if President Donald Trump was wrong to issue "blanket clemency" to Jan. 6 defendants, FBI director nominee Kash Patel said it is within Trump's power to pardon. When Durbin pressed him further, Patel said he has always rejected violence against law enforcement, including during the infamous Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

"I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement," Patel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Aysha Bagchi

Top Democrat on Senate Intelligence Committee says he has 'serious questions' about Tulsi Gabbard’s judgement

Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, eviscerated President Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, saying his concerns about Tulsi Gabbard’s judgement and fitness for office as the nation’s top spy have only grown with each time he has talked to her.

“Let me begin by thanking you for your decades of public service, both in uniform and as a member of Congress from Hawaii,” Warner, D-Va., said before criticizing a raft of Gabbard’s public comments.

Warner told Gabbard she blamed NATO for Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and rejected the conclusion of U.S. and allied intelligence agencies that Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against his own people.

“Instead, you blamed the United States for supporting terrorist groups in Syria. Now I don't know if your intent in making those statements was to defend those dictators, or if you were simply unaware of the intelligence and how your statements would be perceived. In either case, it raises serious questions about your judgment.”

Warner also condemned Gabbard for being “publicly outspoken in your praise and defense of (NSA leaker) Edward Snowden, someone who betrayed the trust of our nation and jeopardized the security of our country.”

When questioning Gabbard about her views in recent months, Warner said, she doubled down on some of her answers or failed to have explanations for them.

--Josh Meyer

Senators push RFK Jr. on false claims about vaccines and autism

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., kicked off questions for Kennedy by asking if, as leader of the nation’s largest health organization, he would “unequivocally” assure Americans, particularly mothers, that vaccines do not cause autism.

Kennedy said he would – after being shown data to that effect.

Cassidy said that still left him with concerns, adding, “The data has been there for a long time.”

Following Cassidy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ranking member of the committee, pushed even further along the same line of questioning.

“There have been, as I understand it, dozens of studies done all over the world that make it very clear that vaccines do not cause autism,” Sanders said.

“The studies are there,” he added. “Your job was to have looked at those studies as an applicant for this job.”

-- Savannah Kuchar

Patel said he's 'uniquely qualified' to lead FBI

President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, said being the “victim of government overreach and a weaponized system of justice and law enforcement” makes him uniquely qualified to lead the FBI.

“I know what it feels like to have the full weight of the United State government barreling down,” Patel said.

As a House staffer, Patel was among dozens of congressional staffers who had his communications surveilled without his knowledge. The probe sought to find alleged leaks of classified information to the media. Patel was not singled out. He sued Trump-era officials, including Christopher Wray, the man he would replace, for unfairly obtaining his data. That case was dismissed in September.

-Sarah D. Wire

Kennedy starts remarks noting the collision tragedy

RFK Jr. started began his opening remarks at his hearing before the Senate HELP committee by saying he witnessed the rescue operations out a window of his apartment last night.“Cheryl and I were heartbroken last night to learn the tragic accident that took so many of our fellow Americans,” he said. “We appreciate the first responders and local officials who are working so hard.”--Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

Crucial senator shows trepidation over Kennedy’s vaccination record

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is a must-get vote for Kennedy in order to secure the position of Health and Human Services Secretary.

In his opening statements Thursday, the Louisiana Republican and doctor was still unconvinced.

Cassidy said he is in “total agreement” with Kennedy on issues such as addressing increasing obesity rates. “But it’s no secret,” Cassidy continued, “I have some reservations about your past positions on vaccines and a couple other issues.”

Kennedy has repeatedly espoused vaccine skepticism, including false claims that immunizations contribute to autism. At Wednesday’s hearing, though, he said he is pro-vaccines.

“As a physician who’s been involved in immunization programs,” Cassidy said Thursday, “I’ve seen the benefits of vaccinations. I know they save lives. I know they’re a crucial part of keeping our nation healthy.”

He added, “Your past of undermining confidence in vaccines with unfounded or misleading arguments concerns me. Can I trust that that is now in the past?”

-- Savannah Kuchar

Senate hearing of FBI Director Kash Patel begins with fight over his preparedness

Senate Judiciary Committee leaders have set the stage for a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, expected to focus heavily on whether Patel is the right person for the job.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee, said Patel, who hasn’t worked for the FBI and hasn’t managed a large group of employees, doesn’t have the experience needed to run the nation’s largest law enforcement agency. Durbin said that Patel’s loyalty is to Trump over the agency.

Durbin said Senators know what Patel believes because he wrote it in his book, “Government Gangsters,” where he laid out a list of 60 members of the “Deep State.” Durbin also pointed to a comment Patel made on a podcast, where he said “we’re going to come after the people in the media … We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly. … we’re putting you all on notice.”

“Does this sound like the kind of nonpartisan law enforcement professional that should lead the FBI?” Durbin said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, said that Patel is what the agency needs while “public trust in the FBI is low.”

Grassley called Patel’s career a study in fighting unpopular by righteous causes.

“Mr. Patel, I know you know this, but it's your job to restore the public trust and return the FBI to its core mission of fighting crime,” Grassley said.

-Sarah D. Wire

Senator accuses RFK Jr. of spreading misinformation on antidepressants

On Wednesday, Senator Tina Smith, D-Minn., accused Kennedy of spreading lies and misinformation when it comes to mental health care and antidepressants.

In 2024, Kennedy speculated that antidepressant use could explain the rise of school shootings, despite a lack of scientific evidence to support such claims.

“There’s no time in American history or human history that kids were going to schools and shooting their classmates,” Kennedy said on the podcast “Club Random With Bill Maher.” “It happened, you know, it really started happening conterminous with the introduction of these drugs, with Prozac and the other drugs.”

But studies show no causation between antidepressant use and school shootings, and Smith added that “most school shooters were not even treated with antidepressants,” and among those who were, there was “no evidence of association.”

Kennedy proceeded to compare serotonin uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a common type of antidepressant including Prozac, Zoloft and Lexapro, to a heroin addiction.

--Alyssa Goldberg

What to expect: Kennedy returns for second Senate hearing

Robert F. Kennedy is back on Capitol Hill for his second consecutive day of questioning by senators charged with vetting Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy was pressed yesterday by members of the Senate Finance Committee on several issues from abortion to vaccines to Medicaid. Pressure came mostly from Democrats, though some Republicans present hinted at concerns of their own, including Kennedy’s prior criticism of common agricultural practices.

It may very well be another rocky day for Kennedy, sitting this morning before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Kennedy will be tasked with swaying key swing vote senators, including Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Cassidy, a doctor and chair of the HELP committee, was present for Wednesday’s hearing as well. He gave little indication during his questioning then about his leaning, and upon exiting the hearing he said nothing to reporters about which way he plans to vote on Kennedy.

-- Savannah Kuchar

Gabbard's 2017 trip to Syria an expected focus of Democrats

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, has drawn criticism from intelligence professionals and Democrats over her credentials to be the director of national intelligence, a 2017 trip she took to Syria and her past comments in support of Russia.

More: Ex-US intelligence, security officials call for closed-door Senate hearings on Tulsi Gabbard

Nearly 100 former senior U.S. intelligence, diplomacy and national security raised alarm over the Gabbard pick in a letter to congressional leaders last month. They called attention to Gabbard's trip to Syria, where she met with President Bashar al-Assad.

The 2017 trip is expected to be a major focus of Democrats on the committee. At the time, it angered many Democrats who felt it legitimized Assad, who was being accused of war crimes against a popular uprising.

- Joey Garrison

Kennedy gets second hearing after Day 1 struggles

Kennedy, Trump's pick to be the nation's top health official, struggled to answer questions about Medicare and Medicaid during a shaky hearing Wednesday.

He also didn't have sound explanations for past statements casting doubt about vaccines, comparing the CDC's work to "Nazi death camps," saying it "highly likely" Lyme disease was a military bioweapon and concerns about antidepressants.

More: 'You frighten people': 4 takeaways from RFK Jr's contentious confirmation hearing

Kennedy tried to distance himself from the past remarks, highlighted repeatedly by Democrats, telling the committee, "I am not anti-vaccine. I am pro-safety."

‒ Joey Garrison

GOP chair of intelligence committee promises a full and fair hearing for Gabbard

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Fox Business Wednesday that Democrats have been “manufacturing baseless claims and allegations” against Gabbard.

“For years they've questioned her patriotism. This is a woman who served 21 years in uniform, who's passed five background checks. I reviewed the latest one last week. It's clean as a whistle,” Cotton said.

Cotton said Gabbard will get a full and fair hearing before the committee on Thursday, and that Republicans will then make sure she’s confirmed.

“We've told the Democrats we can do this the easy way, or we can do it the hard way, and the hard way means we're going to be in through nights and through weekends” until Gabbard and other nominees are confirmed by the full Senate, Cotton said.

But at least eight Republican senators have expressed reservations about her based on her foreign policy positions, Reuters reported last month, citing a Trump transition source and a second source with knowledge of the issue.

--Josh Meyer

Patel to face questions over 'deep state' views, FBI independence

Patel, a 44-year-old former federal prosecutor and national security official, is expected to face a tough grilling from Democrats over his Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, plans to overhaul the FBI and whether he's equipped to lead an agency that's supposed to be independent given his strong loyalty toward Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be FBI Director, Kash Patel arrives for a meeting with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on December 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.

More: Kash Patel, Trump's choice to head FBI, appeared on QAnon-themed show

Patel has railed repeatedly about the "deep state" in government. He appeared on an episode of a show that promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory. He previously stated that as FBI director he would "shut down the FBI Hoover Building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum to the deep state."

And in a Truth Social post, Trump has described Patel's 2023 book, "Government Gangsters" as "the roadmap to end the Deep State's Reign."

Patel would replace former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who resigned in December before his 10-year-term expired after Trump made it clear he planned to replace Wray, who he originally appointed for the job in 2017.

‒ Joey Garrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live: RFK Jr., Patel, Gabbard face high-stakes confirmation hearings