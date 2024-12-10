RFK Jr. Pushes CIA Rule-Breaking Daughter-in-Law for Top Agency Job

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apparently wants his daughter-in-law and former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy to lead the CIA as its second in command.

Axios reported that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get Amaryllis nominated to a role as deputy director of the intelligence agency.

His move comes as President-elect Donald Trump looks to shake up America’s intelligence agencies. He nominated former Texas congressman John Ratcliffe to serve as CIA director, a job which must be confirmed by the Senate. However, the deputy director role requires no confirmation.

Amaryllis is a former CIA operative who spent 10 years at the agency as an operative. She chronicled her experiences in the 2019 memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. The book was met with controversy over reports that she didn’t get the details of the memoir cleared with the CIA’s Publication Review Board before publishing.

Former CIA officers also questioned the accuracy and truthfulness of Amaryllis’ account, reported the Daily Mail.

In 2018, Amaryllis officially joined the Kennedy family when she tied the knot with Bobby Kennedy III in a bare-foot and beachside wedding ceremony in Cape Cod.

More recently, Amaryllis served as RFK Jr.’s campaign manager for his failed 2024 presidential bid.

“Many of Mr. Kennedy’s most ardent supporters support him because they genuinely believe that he is the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump in this election, and they desperately don’t want another four years of the chaos we all experienced,” Amaryllis told NPR in June, amid news that RFK Jr.’s campaign was struggling.