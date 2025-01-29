RFK Jr. Says He Won't Take Away Twinkies if Confirmed as Health Secretary — or Diet Coke, 'Which My Boss Loves'

Kennedy's Senate confirmation hearings began less than 24 hours after his cousin Caroline released a scathing letter full of allegations against him

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he isn't attacking junk food — he just wants Americans to know what they're eating.

In his first of two Senate confirmation hearings for the role of health and human services secretary on Jan. 29, Kennedy said he doesn't plan to restrict Americans from certain foods, as some had wondered.

"We need to ... deploy NIH and FDA to doing the research to understand the relationship between these different food additives and chronic disease," he said of the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, "so that Americans understand it and make sure that Americans are aware."

He added, "But I don't want to take food away from anybody."

"If you like ... a McDonald's cheeseburger, Diet Coke — which my boss loves — you should be able to get them," he told the Senate panel. "If you want to eat Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that, but you should know what the impacts are on your family and your health."

In referencing his "boss," Kennedy meant President Donald Trump, whom he would answer to if confirmed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Trump has a well-documented love of Diet Coke.

Win McNamee/Getty Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his confirmation hearing.

Kennedy's high-stakes confirmation hearing comes less than 24 hours after his cousin Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, released a scathing letter about him.

In the letter, Caroline — who is normally a very private person, a source close to the family told PEOPLE — called her cousin a "predator" who is "addicted to attention and power."

Caroline went on to note his history of substance abuse and claimed he led other family members down the same path. She also alleged that he had previously engaged in animal abuse and capitalized off of their family's tragedies, including his father Robert F. Kennedy's assassination.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his confirmation hearing.

Kennedy's confirmation as Trump's health secretary is far from certain, and criticisms from his family haven't helped quiet the noise about his status as a controversial public figure.

Aside from a number of personal scandals in recent months — including an alleged relationship with a journalist who profiled him and allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied — Kennedy's political goals have divided Americans given his history of peddling conspiracy theories that aren't backed by science.

Since siding with Trump last year, the vaccine skeptic claimed without evidence that fluoride is a harmful addition to drinking water, and suggested Americans begin drinking raw milk amid news of bird flu being found in batches of the beverage.



