RFK Jr Suspends Campaign, Throws Support Behind Trump

Robert F Kennedy Jr confirmed he was suspending his independent run for the US presidency and would back Donald Trump’s campaign in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 23.

During the press conference, Kennedy said he was not dropping out, but would remove his name from the ballot in 10 battleground states.

“In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control,” he said.

“I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it and not … not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states.

“Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place … and these are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic party and run as an independent. And now to throw my support to President Trump. The causes were free speech, war in Ukraine, and the war on our children.” Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

Video Transcript

That it will alter the outcome of the election, but I had no chance of winning in my heart.

I know, I believe that I have a realistic past of electoral victory in the face of this relentless systematic censorship and media control.

So I cannot in good conscience as my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly to tell them that I have a real path to the White House.

Furthermore, our polling consistently showed uh I just stay in the ballot in the battleground states.

I would like to hand the election over to the Democrats with whom I disagree on the most existential issues, censorship, war and chronic disease.

Oh, I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign.

I am simply suspending it and not not ending it on him.

My name will remain on the ballot in most states.

If you live in a blue state, you could vote for me without harming or helping President Trump or, or, or Vice President Harris in red states, the same will apply.

I encourage you to vote for me.

And if enough of you do vote for me and neither of the major party candidates win 270 votes, which is quite possible.

In fact, they are, polling shows them tying at 269 to 269.

And I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election.

But uh in about 10 battleground states where my presence would be a spoiler.

I'm gonna remove my name and I've already started that process and urged voters not to vote for me.

It is with a sense of thick dream and not defeat that.

I'm suspending my campaign activities.

Not only did we do the impossible by collecting a million signatures.

Uh We changed the national political conversation forever.

Chronic disease, free speech, government corruption, breaking our addiction to war have moved to the center of politics.

I can say you all have worked so hard the last year and a half.

Thank you for a job.

Well done.

The great causes drove me to have to this race in the first place primarily.

And these are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Democratic Party and, and, and run is an independent and now to throw my support to President Trump.

And a kind of the causes were a free speech, a war in Ukraine and the world on our Children.