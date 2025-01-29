RFK Jr. takes jab at Trump's diet, says he doesn't want to take away your cheeseburger

Sarah D. Wire, USA TODAY
Updated ·2 min read

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, said Wednesday that if confirmed to lead the Health and Human Services Department he wants to inform Americans about the pros and cons of the foods they eat without forcing Americans to give up junk food.

Kennedy’s positions on junk food, and his repeated statements that he personally avoids processed foods, were expected to be a key part of Wednesday’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

"If you like a McDonald's cheeseburger and a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them! If you want to eat hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that. But you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health," Kennedy said, taking a dig at President Donald Trump's penchant for fast food, which drew laughter.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during a confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of Health and Human Services on Jan. 29, 2025 in Washington.

Not the first time

During an interview on “The Joe Polish Show,” a marketing industry podcast that aired on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Kennedy criticized some of President Donald Trump’s food preferences. “The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad,” he stated, describing certain items on the former president’s menu as “poison” in some cases.

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison,” Kennedy said on the podcast, likely referring to Trump's private airplane. You have a choice between – you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs.”

Days later Kennedy was photographed eating McDonald’s with Trump and his children on Trump’s campaign plane. Kennedy's plate included a burger, fries, chicken nuggets and a Coca-Cola.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RFK Jr. jabs at Trump's diet while talking processed foods with Senate

  RFK Jr. insists he is 'not anti-vaccine' in first Senate confirmation hearing

    In his first confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, insists he is "not anti-vaccine" but asks "uncomfortable questions."

