RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Tim Walz descend upon Nebraska's 'blue dot'

OMAHA—With just over two weeks until the November election, Republicans and Democrats are campaigning for every last vote in Nebraska’s coveted 2nd congressional district, where a win could provide a crucial single electoral vote for either side.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), part of former President Donald Trump’s transition team, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz campaigned within miles of each other on Saturday, both sides making their case to voters.

Walz, a Nebraska native who grew up and spent most of his life in rural parts of the state, spoke to a crowd of 1,400 supporters at an outdoor amphitheater in Papillion, an Omaha suburb. He flexed his local roots, pointed out his sister, Sandy Dietrich, in the audience and emphasized the importance of the state in this election.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to a crowd of supporters in Papillion, Neb. on Oct. 19. This was Walz's second visit to Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District this election year as it could be crucial in helping either candidate win.

“Do the math, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and the rest of the states. 269, one dot makes a difference,” Walz said.

Maine and Nebraska are the only states with a split vote system where electoral votes are allocated to the winner in individual districts. For example, in Nebraska, two of the five electoral votes are awarded to the candidate who wins the most votes statewide. The other three go to the winners of each of the state’s three congressional districts.

Although the Cornhusker State is deep red, the 2nd congressional district has gone to Democrats twice, including former President Barack Obama in 2008 and President Joe Biden in 2020, creating the term “blue dot.”

If Harris wins Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—referred to as the “blue wall states”—meaning the Democratic party won those states from 1992-2012, and Trump wins Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, the Electoral College vote could become a 269-269 tie, and the winner needs 270. A single electoral college vote in Nebraska could change that, provided no other states deliver surprising results.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speak to supporters in Omaha, Neb. on Oc.t 19 during a stop of the Trump campaign's Reclaim America Tour.

Across town, RFK. Jr. and Gabbard attended a moderated conversation at a Hilton in downtown Omaha. While discussing why they both left the Democratic party and propped up Trump’s policy proposals, they also stressed the importance of the state’s 2nd congressional district that will play in the election.

“It could still end up 269 -269. Kamala Harris needs to win Nebraska’s second,” RFK Jr. said. “Your votes are the most important votes in the United States of America.”

An environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist, and son of the former senator, RFK, Jr. initially ran as a Democrat and then as an independent in October before dropping out of the race altogether and endorsing Trump. This was his first time back on the campaign trail since his mother, Ethel Kennedy, died on Oct. 10 at the age of 96.

Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate and member of Congress, switched parties in 2022, citing the Democratic leadership as “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” and endorsed Trump in August.

A group of signs were taped to the gates at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's rally in Papillion, Neb. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Monica Kruger, 64, of Omaha, went to Walz’s rally with a group of her high school friends. Along with reproductive rights, she says a top issue this election for her is the U.S.’s support of Ukraine, as she tutors a girl who lives there.

“Some of the things that have been coming out of Donald Trump’s mouth suggest he would just turn over Ukraine to Putin, and her life has already been so horrifically impacted,” Kruger said. “I’m here for her as well as for my daughter and my granddaughter.”

Although both crowds cheered for different candidates and campaign platforms, they agreed on Omaha’s importance in this year’s election.

Kruger and her friends are cautiously optimistic about the outcome of the election, but believe that their vote will make a difference.

“For so many years, our state, it’s been bright red our whole lives,” Kruger said. “That was just so incredible to feel like you can make a difference at the national level.”

A crowd of people listen to a moderated discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in downtown Omaha on Saturday, Oct. 19 during a stop on the Trump campaign's "Reclaim America Tour."

Republican voter Marcus Bales from Bellevue initially supported Kennedy but switched to backing Trump after Kennedy dropped out of the race. Bales agrees with Trump’s proposed policies and feels positive about the election. He also noted an increased presence of both campaigns in the area.

“There is a lot of back and forth between Trump and Kamala Harris in the district,” Bales said.

Reuters contributed to the reporting of this story.

