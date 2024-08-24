RFK mentions Biden 11 times after praising RNC for not focusing on president

Robert F Kennedy Jr mentioned Joe Biden’s name eleven times in a speech moments after praising the RNC for not focusing on the US president.

The independent candidate abandoned his own presidential campaign on Friday 23 August and endorsed Republican Donald Trump, ending a bid he began as a Democrat trading on one of the most famous names in American politics.

During a press conference, he railed against chronic disease, “corruption” in health agencies, and the Democratic Party - focusing part of his attack on Mr Biden.

“In Chicago, Democratic speakers mentioned Donald Trump 147 times just on the first day, who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate?” he asked.

“In contrast, at the RNC, President Biden was mentioned only twice in four days.”