Rhea on the run in Suffolk caught after four months' freedom

A large, flightless bird that made a bid for freedom by swimming across a river has been caught after more than four months on the run.

The rhea, nicknamed Chris, escaped from a farm in Diss, Norfolk, in November.

Owner Stephen Alleyne said Chris had been spotted in various locations in Suffolk and was captured in a paddock about one mile (1.6km) from his home.

"He'd made it about 25 miles away but I think he was pining for his girlfriend, DiRhea, so was coming home," he said.

A relative of the ostrich family, rheas can grow up to 5.5ft (1.7m) tall and run at speeds of 40mph (65km/h), which make them difficult to catch.

Mr Alleyne had warned would-be rhea wranglers not to approach Chris, as the birds "can kick very hard".

"He'd been spotted all over the place, but we never managed to get hold of him," he said.

The two reunited rheas have been inseparable since Chris was brought home, his owner said

"He seems to have been enjoying his travels - he went to Debenham, Bedingfield and lots more but I think he quite liked Mendlesham - he went there twice."

Chris was eventually caught when he was spotted in a paddock in Stuston - near Diss - on Saturday afternoon, and the rhea was wrestled into a stable, said Mr Alleyne.

He took Chris home in his van and said: "As soon as I let him out, his girlfriend DiRhea came running over to him and they have been following each other around since, so it all ended well."

Mr Alleyne added: "I feel a bit sad for him - it seemed like he was having such a nice time out there - people who saw him said it looked like he was having the time of his life."

