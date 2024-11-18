Rhino Calf That Survived Hyena Attack Nursed Back to Health

A rhino calf that survived a hyena attack is being nursed back to health by staff at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in Barberton Nature Reserve, South Africa.

Footage posted on November 15 shows the little rhino, named Hercules, drinking from a bottle.

“After being attacked by hyenas at just three weeks old, little Hercules was left fighting for his life,” the sanctuary said on Facebook.

‘With multiple fractures, crush injuries and severely infected wounds, this little rhino calf has shown immense strength, endurance and determination. Hercules seemed a fitting name for our little hero,” they added. Credit: careforwild.co.za via Storyful