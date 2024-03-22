“RHOA”'s Phaedra Parks and Shamea Morton Are Brought in for Interrogation in “Will Trent”'s Housewife Whodunit (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of 'Will Trent', Phaedra Parks and Shamea Morton parody their larger-than-life personalities on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and find themselves in a police investigation

Phaedra Parks and Shamea Morton's larger-than-life Housewife personalities will make their debuts on ABC's Will Trent!

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of the police procedural, The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars channel their Bravo personas as they take on the roles of Adela Blakely (Parks) and Aviva Westwood (Morton), who star in a parody version of the reality show Ex Wives of Atlanta.

Park's Blakely is described as "lively and icy" while Morton's Westwood is considered "warm but cruel." Both cast members are called in for questioning when one of their cast members on the fictional reality series is found dead.

Related: Ramón Rodríguez on His New Crime Drama 'Will Trent' — and Why He Loves His Character's 'Quirky' Side

"Alright so, Margarita Royale started a tequila company right?" Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) says to Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) with Ex Wives of Atlanta open on his laptop. "In this episode, it's the bottling party where she kicks Adela out the second she walks in."

When Polaski tells him that the two were friends and "bought matching G Wagons in season 2," Ormewood walks over to a bulletin board with the cast's headshots and reveals that they "were friends."

"Until Adela showed up to Margarita's party in a green dress. It's the color of jealousy," he explains to Polaski who pumps the brakes and tells him their onscreen personas were "not real life" before asking him to bring them into custody.

Disney Phaedra Parks in 'Will Trent'

Related: Phaedra Parks Digs at Ex-RHOA Costars as She Joins Married to Medicine: 'These Women Have Jobs' (Exclusive)

Story continues

In the interrogation room, Blakely claims that "green is the color of money, honey" while explaining her feud with Margarita.

"Clearly, I wasn't the jealous one," she says with a sly smile. When Ormewood calls back to a previous episode where she claimed the only party she would be attending was her "funeral," Blakely replies, "And guess which color I wore?"

The duo then moves on to Westwood, Polaski questions her about changing her dog's name from "Miss Thang" to "Gravity" a week after Margarita's death.

Disney Shamea Morton in 'Will Trent'

Related: Hunting Housewives: Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes Skirt Murder in Lifetime's Anti-Glamping Movie (Exclusive)

"Gravity's a bitch," she says while holding her pooch. "And I love her."

As she continues to give her dog kisses and words of affirmation, Westwood asks: "Y'all ain't got no dog treats or something?"

"Listen, Margarita hooked up with my ex," she adds when Polaski redirects her back to the interrogation. "I guess that other shoe dropped with her."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.