“RHOBH”'s Dorit Kemsley Braces for Divorce as Ex PK Threatens to Cut Off Finances and Sue for Custody: 'The Token Idiot Wife'

The gloves are off in Dorit Kemsley's ongoing separation from her estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley.

On the Feb. 4 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit, 48, gave Erika Jayne, Bozoma "Boz" Saint John and Kathy Hilton a heartbreaking update about her relationship with PK.

After admitting to covering up some of her marital issues with the English businessman, 57, over the years, she revealed that she recently received an "angry, horrible note" that detailed his new financial expectations and threats of divorce.

Dorit Kemsley/ Instagram Dorit Kemsley and P.K with their son Jagger and daughter Phoenix.

"I wake up to a seven page email, and it was a barrage," Dorit told cameras. "It was predominantly financials. His expectations were, within a month or two, that I will be responsible for the mortgage and all the bills associated with the house."

"There was also discussion of custody, lawyers and threats of 'if this doesn't happen, I will be proceeding with divorce,'" she continued, before telling the women, "He is not a man I recognize at all."

When Boz asked if she thought PK still wanted to be married to her, Dorit confessed that she no longer believed that he had any intention to fixing things between them.

"Then what are you waiting for?" Erika asked to which she replied, "I am the token idiot wife."

Lester Cohen/Getty Paul Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Dorit also brought up a community property law in California, and explained that spouses are liable to half of one's assets and life-long spousal support should a couple divorce after 10 years of marriage.

With their 10-year wedding anniversary coming up in six months, Dorit — who shares son Jagger and daughter Phoenix with PK — expressed concerns about his motivations to pull the trigger on divorce.



"Dorit, I worry about you. I really do, and I'm sorry you're going through this, but I cannot sit here and bulls--- with you when I know what's coming for you," Erika said, adding that she "wouldn't be a good friend" if she didn't show some tough love. "You have to protect yourself. You have to go, 'Hold on a second. The price of poker has completely changed. This is not my partner. This is not my friend, this is my adversary now.'"

A rep for PK did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"You have to be proactive. I'm telling you right now, if you don't make these decisions, life will make it for you. He will make it for you," she added. "Please be proactive."

In a conversation with cameras, Dorit admitted, if she had to, she would "go to war" to protect herself and added that it wasn't going to be "easy" to pull herself back from that "headspace" should their separation lead to divorce.

"Don't you think I have to be sure that I don't want to go back?" Dorit asked Erika, who replied, "He doesn't want you back. Everything you told us tonight indicates that that's the situation. You gotta get out."



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

