“RHOBH”'s Jennifer Tilly recounts ghostly encounter in Malibu beach house: 'I haven't been there for 5 or 6 years'

New Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Jennifer Tilly is certainly keeping her costars entertained.

The Bride of Chucky star explained on a recent after-show segment that she has a beach house in Malibu that she hasn't been to in a while, because she's afraid of what she could encounter.



"Basically the ghost is there," Tilly said. "I don't wanna be there by myself. He's a friendly ghost, but I don't want to wake up in the middle of the night and see him like … puttering around the garden. And so I’m, like, never there. I haven't been to beach house for about five or six years. No, I have not."

Tilly's fellow cast members, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, laughed at her story, but she had plenty more to say when Beauvais asked if she had seen this ghost.

“I was there and only friends were there, the whole weekend. [And] I think he was mad, because everyone stayed over, and he's like 'This is my house, it's not Studio 54!' And I was washing up the dishes and all of the sudden you heard a knock on the door," Tilly said. "I was like, 'Oh my God,' and I was there alone. I was like, ‘Please let it be my friend Paul, and he forgot his swimming trunks.'"

Tilly, who played Tiffany, the partner in a tempestuous relationship with Chucky, a doll possessed by a serial killer, in the Child's Play horror saga, said she heard several loud knocks, and then it sounded like "somebody had changed the lock."

She was creeped out.

"Literally all the hair on my arms and the hair on my scalp just stood up," Tilly recounted. "And then I opened the door, and I painted the door red to get rid of evil entities, but, apparently, it didn’t keep the ghost out. He thinks he lives there, and I'm disrupting his house. And especially because we're never there. He thinks he has the run of the house."

MCA Universal/courtesy Everett Collection Jennifer Tilly in 'Bride of Chucky' in 1998

Tilly, who joined the reality franchise full-time in April, has previously spoken about her eerie problem while in front of the Bravo cameras, saying that there's a ghost there who "really doesn't like us being there."

The actress last took on own the scary role she's known for in the Chucky TV series for Syfy and USA. While she confirmed in September that the series had been canceled after three seasons, she suggested that Chucky the doll will return.

"Resurrections are Chucky's specialties and he has many of them!" she wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, look for her in Beverly Hills, not Malibu.

