“RHOBH” Star Bozoma Saint John & Daughter Revived a Christmas Tradition — with Special Connection to Her Late Husband

“Because I love her and I’d do anything for her. Including ice skating 10 years later. SMDH,” Bozoma wrote alongside a video of her and daughter Lael on the ice

Bozoma "Boz" Saint John is honoring her late husband in a very special way this Christmas.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer, 47, shared on Instagram how she and her daughter, Lael, 15, are reviving a holiday tradition more than a decade after her husband, Peter Saint John, passed away in 2013 just two weeks before Christmas.

Bozoma explained in her post, "Lael loves to ice skate," as she shared footage of the two skating across the rink. She also included a photo of Peter ice skating with Lael when she was younger, adding, "It was an activity that she and her dad loved and when he died she wanted me to take her."

"It was hard for me," Bozoma continued. "But it brought her so much joy. Shortly after, we moved to LA so we didn’t get a chance to spend Christmas in NY anymore… Until now."

To mark the return of this cherished tradition, Bozoma shared a video showing her humorously less-than-enthusiastic expression while Lael patiently waited for her to lace up her skates. “Because I love her and I’d do anything for her. Including ice skating 10 years later. SMDH,” she wrote over a clip of her cautiously skating toward the rink's edge.

The post concluded with a heartwarming video of the two smiling together on the ice, with Bozoma writing, “For those who are reviving Christmas traditions… We send you love!”

This is not the only holiday tradition Bozoma and Lael continue to cherish. Earlier in December, Bozoma shared another Instagram video explaining a unique Christmas tree tradition the pair have maintained since 2013.

"It started in 2013, when my husband was sick with cancer and died 2 weeks before Christmas,” she explained alongside a series of photos. After she “dragged [her]self out of grief” Bozoma took Lael to get a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve and they told Santa their wish: “to be anywhere away from sadness.” From that wish, a new tradition was born.

“I decided that we would grant our own wish… We could go ANYWHERE in the world… AND MAKE OUR HOME OUR DESTINATION!,” the RHOBH star wrote.

To that end, each year, they decorated their Christmas tree with a given theme — and let their imaginations take over. Whether it was Hello Kitty Land in 2014, Heaven in 2015, Morocco in 2017 or the North Pole in 2023, the Saint John girls have made each holiday special.

“Even though it’s still bittersweet, this has become THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR…” Bozoma added.

Dancing in front of their Christmas tree together, the pair announced in the video, “This year we’re going to… BRAZIL!!!!” Bozoma captioned the post, “…for anyone feeling bittersweet about the holidays, we feel it too. And we’ve created a tradition that makes us happy to celebrate. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you and yours from our 'Brazil' celebration! 🇧🇷❤️🎄🎅🏿❄️”

