Who Is “RHOBH” Star Sutton Stracke's Ex-Husband? All About Christian Stracke

Before she was a real housewife, Sutton Stracke was married to Christian Stracke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star married her ex-husband, banker Christian, in 2000 after meeting in high school, before they ultimately went their separate ways in 2016. During their marriage, they welcomed three children: daughter Porter and sons Philip and James Stracke.

As Christian’s career in banking grew, their relationship began to shift. On season 13 of RHOBH, Sutton opened up about their evolving 16-year marriage, explaining that when they first wed they “were on equal footing," but after she had their first child and chose to be a stay-at-home mom, their dynamic changed.

“My power diminished — this became 'Here's your allowance,' ” she said in the season's premiere episode.

Although Sutton did not anticipate divorce, she said she likely wouldn’t have joined the cast of RHOBH if she was still married to Christian. The Sutton Concept owner recalled being “divorced and not doing anything” during an October 2024 appearance on the British talk series This Morning when she made the “empowering” decision to join the reality series as a friend during season 10 in 2020.

“I think, had I been married ... I would not have been allowed to do it,” she said. “So, the freedom came, and I said, ‘Alright, I'm gonna try this and let's see what happens.’ ”

From their divorce to his thoughts on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, here’s everything to know about Sutton Stracke’s ex-husband Christian Stracke.

They met in high school and married in 2000

Donato Sardella/Getty Sutton Stracke and Christian Stracke attend the PSLA Winter Gala on February 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Like his ex-wife, Christian is from Augusta, Ga. Per The New York Times, they met at Davidson Fine Arts High School and later tied the knot on May 13, 2000, at the Central Presbyterian Church in New York.

He’s a banker

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sutton Stracke and Christian Stracke attend the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Prior to marrying Sutton, Christian served in the Peace Corps in Mauritania, West Africa, from 1992 to 1994. He then established himself as a successful banker with roles at CreditSights, Commerzbank Securities and Deutsche Bank.

Christian joined the investment management company PIMCO in 2008, where he currently serves as the president and global head of credit research, per his bio.

They share three children

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sutton Stracke and children attend SUTTON Store Launch on September 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Sutton and Christian share one daughter, Porter, and two sons, Philip and James. They welcomed Porter in May 2002 before Philip joined the family on New Year's Eve in 2003. Their third child, James, was born in January 2007.

While James hasn’t been on the show, both Porter and Philip have made appearances on RHOBH. In season 12, Sutton shared her older son’s plans to attend The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina. Two seasons later, she told Jennifer Tilly that her daughter was planning to attend law school after graduating from the College of William & Mary.

“You raised 'em right,” Tilly told Sutton during the season 14 premiere. “I don't think your kids are going to be partying it up, stealing your credit cards, buying drugs. They're like kids from the 1950s.”

They got divorced in 2016

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Christian Stracke and Sutton Stracke during Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood at Sadie Kitchen and Lounge on February 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

After a 16-year marriage, Sutton and Christian split in 2016. Their divorce came as a shock to the fashion entrepreneur, who admitted during a season 11 episode of RHOBH that she was blindsided when he decided to file on her birthday after attending a party in her celebration.

“I had a birthday party, a dinner, and he came,” Sutton recalled. “I had no idea he filed and then the next day, he called me. He was flying to Florida, and he said, ‘You need to get an attorney.’ ”

Prior to their divorce proceedings, Sutton was not aware of the full extent of their shared assets. During a July 2020 episode of the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen recalled Sutton detailing her discoveries amid her split — including a piece of a baseball team — in her RHOBH casting tape.

“It’s true. Because he was in charge of the finances, I didn’t know everything,” she said. “It’s actually two minor league baseball teams. I knew we had a timber company, but I didn’t know all these things … I was like, ‘Wow, I’m rich.’ ”

Sutton shared more details of her split with costars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton during season 14, including how having a “really, really powerful” husband left her feeling like a “deer in the headlights.” After almost a decade apart, she revealed that she “got nothing, like not even a text” from Christian in celebration of Mother’s Day.

He impacted Sutton’s first season on RHOBH

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Christian Stracke and Sutton Stracke attend 2013 REDCAT Gala Honoring Catherine Opie And The Walt Disney Company at REDCAT Theater on March 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Sutton first appeared on RHOBH during season 10 as a friend of the housewives, though she originally intended to show much more of her life for the show. Cohen remembered Sutton being set to film with her children during her first season on a July 2020 episode of WWHL when Christian prevented them from being on the show.

She admitted filming the first season was “difficult” and that “having to deal with him” admittedly “weighs on me.” Sutton revealed on the Real Life with Kasey Casey podcast in May 2020 that she was looking forward to sharing her children on the show but Christian was “adamant that they could not film with me.”

“It was a hard blow because, you know, it's exciting to do,” she added. After her first season on the Beverly Hills-based Real Housewives franchise, Sutton was promoted to full-time status in 2021, and her two elder children have since appeared on the series alongside her.

He moved to London in 2023

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Sutton Stracke and Christian Stracke attend 2013 Los Angeles Dance Project Benefit Gala on June 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

In season 13, Sutton struggled with the news that her ex-husband was moving across the pond for work. Christian initially wanted to bring their younger son, James, along with him, which upset the housewife and led her to have a tough time at a Magic Mike Live show during a cast trip to Las Vegas.

“[Christian] had told me that day that he was moving to London, and James, my son, was moving to London, and I was moving to London,” Sutton revealed at the reunion. “And this man gets what he wants.”

While Sutton was not keen about her son moving out of the country, she admitted she thought Christian wouldn’t budge because she “went through my whole marriage being dictated." However, she refused the move, and he accepted her decision.

“I went to him and said, ‘I am not moving to London. James is not moving to London. We're staying here,’ ” she added. “It took so much courage for me to do that.”

