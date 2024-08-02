“RHOC”: Gina Says She Has to Be the 'Mentally Stable' One in Relationship with Travis, Equates His Move Out to 'Breaking Up'

“I understand that this is something that I feel that I need, and I understand that that hurts Travis," Gina said

Paul Archuleta/Getty Travis Mullen (left) and Gina Kirschenheiter (right)

Gina Kirschenheiter was learning to live on her own on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After boyfriend Travis Mullen moved out of the couple’s shared home with his three kids, Gina, 40, found adjusting to a new normal difficult. Talking to Heather Dubrow, the real estate agent admitted that her “life is up and down.”

“I'm so tired with the stuff with Trav, you know he moved out,” she said. “It's up and down. Last night was horrible because he’s basically breaking up with me. He was really like, ‘This is selfish, I would never want you to be unhappy. It's not fair to you.’”

Related: Gina Kirschenheiter Is Still Dating Travis Mullen After He Moved Out but ‘We’re Still Not Through All of It’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Travis Mullen (left) and Gina Kirschenheiter (right)

In previous episodes, Gina explained that she made the decision for Travis to find his own place after his ongoing divorce began taking a toll on her wellbeing. Because the move was still fresh, Gina told Heather, 55, she hopes Travis didn’t make an irrational decision.

“I was like, ‘Let’s just let it settle,’” she shared. “‘You can break up with me three months from now. Let us have a little time.’”

In her confessional, Gina acknowledged that her decision put herself and her three young kids before Travis, but noted she had to do that to be the best girlfriend and mother.

“I do understand that this is my decision, and I understand that this is something that I feel that I need, and I understand that that hurts Travis,” Gina said.

Related: Shannon Beador's Drinking Questioned by Costars in RHOC Season 18 Trailer: 'Not Taking Accountability' After DUI

She told Heather that because Travis’ ex-wife is still causing him stress, “it's a lot of emotional up and down to go through on a daily basis” living together.

“I have to be, right now, the mentally stable, positive one in the relationship in order to make this work,” she explained.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Gina Kirschenheiter

Earlier in the episode, Gina had newbie Katie Ginella over and revealed that Travis found a house “up the road” from hers.

“It’s good, we’re good,” she said. Still, she confessed, “It’s really weird to spend the night in my house alone without Travis.”

“It’s lonely,” she added. “It feels like we broke up. And that feels s---y, so it’s not great.”

On last week’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Gina revealed that she and Travis are still dating despite the obstacles in their relationship currently airing on the show.

“We had a bad year and we’re still not through all of it but we’re handling it well," she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.